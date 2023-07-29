8 suggestions on how to serve and plate food

It is important to remember that portion sizes are also very important, as are the foods that are placed on your plate.

If you’re looking to control weight, portion control is a great method to help you monitor how much you eat and help control calories.

Remember that a serving is the amount of food you put on the plate, while a serving is an exact amount of food.

The idea is to understand what your body needs and feed yourself to that level.

We often overeat because we feel like we have to finish everything on our plate or because restaurants have default gigantic portions that lead to weight gain.

“The way we serve and plate food has a huge influence on how much we eat. If you eat a balanced diet, you may think it’s hard to overeat, but many people who fill their plates with healthy foods still struggle to control their weight because they simply eat too much,” says Susan Bowerman, Senior Director, Global Nutrition Education and Training. , Herbalife.

In fact, according to a meta-analysis published in Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, the use of portion-controlled plates among study subjects resulted in significant reductions in body weight, body mass index, and waist circumference.

control portions

The “eyes are bigger than the stomach” idea really applies here. When you fill your plate, you rely on what you see to determine your serving size, which is often more than you can or should eat.

As I said before, there is a difference between a “serving” and a “portion”.

Serving sizes are what you see on the Nutrition Facts panel on food packaging, but may or may not reflect what you actually eat.

We are programmed to finish everything that is put before us, be it a lot or a little. That is the “portion”.

And often the only way we know we’re done eating is when we have an empty plate that says, “I’m done.”

Habits to help control

Here are some habits that can help you control portions when serving and plating meals:

1. Choose smaller serving containers

From soups to nuts, any dish you serve from a large bowl will lead you to eat more.

According to Cambridge University, people eat and drink more when offered larger portions, packages, or utensils than when the versions are smaller.

So control the portions, try to serve in a smaller bowl or plate.

2. Opt for smaller utensils

You will serve yourself more if you use a larger serving spoon than if you use a smaller one; so be aware of what you put on the plate.

“Just a couple of tablespoons” of something can get you up fast when the size of the spoon is like a shovel.

3. Consider the size of the dishes

When you use a smaller plate, it would appear to contain more food, which means that your eyes will tell you that this plate of food will fill you up more.

So if you’re trying to reduce calories by reducing portion sizes, reduce your plate size as well.

4. Consider the height and width of the drinking glasses

If you are trying to reduce your liquid calorie intake consider the size and shape of the glass you use.

It gives the impression that the long and thin vessels contain more than the wide vessels, something that tricks the eye into thinking the stomach has more.

5. Serve food in the kitchen instead of at the table

The family-style bring-to-table platter makes it easy for everyone to serve themselves; for that reason it’s not a good idea if you’re trying to control portions.

If you bring the serving platter to the table, it’s too easy to “eat just one more teaspoon.”

Instead, think about assembling food portions in the kitchen. The only sources you can leave on the table are those with low-calorie vegetables and salads.

6. Consider the color of the plate

The color of the plate can affect the ability to visualize how much you eat.

When there is a lot of contrast between the color of the food and the color of the plate, imagine a dark square of chocolate cake on a bright white plate, it is easier to visualize the portion and it will make it easier for you to control what you are eating.

7. Eat lower-calorie foods first

When you’re really hungry and you’re helping yourself to a plate of food, you’ll probably help yourself to whatever high-calorie foods are available first when you sit down to eat; this means you’re going to fill up on high-calorie foods first.

If you are like this, try to opt for salads or vegetables first, that way, you will fill yourself up first with low-calorie foods, so you will have less space for the heavier ones.

8. Use the plate as a guide

The plate could also serve as a guide for how you divide the components of the meal.

The recommendations below are general estimates, as each person has unique dietary needs, but they may be helpful to you, especially when eating at a restaurant.

● Vegetables or salads: about 1/2 of the plate

● Protein: about 1/4 of the plate

● Complex carbohydrates (such as grains and starchy vegetables): about 1/4 of a plate

When eating out, try to look at these factors and see how they might influence your eating habits.

