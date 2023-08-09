80 cases of financial fraud broke out in July, the Financial Supervisory Commission revealed 3 common methods

Financial fraud is rampant. In July this year, there were even 80 cases, and in the first half of the year, there were 328 fraud cases, which also hit a new high in the past three years. The Financial Supervisory Commission pointed out on the 9th that there are three main categories of public investment fraud cases: “fake financial industry”, “phone, text message and LINE group to persuade to buy stocks”, “financial product trading platform (APP)”, the Financial Supervisory Commission called on, You should stop watching and listening before investing, pay attention to risks, and do not trade on illegal platforms to avoid future transaction disputes and the rights and interests of investors cannot be protected.

Financial fraud occurs every year, especially this year. According to statistics from the Securities and Futures Bureau, as of the end of July, there were as many as 328 cases in the first half of this year, which is higher than the 323 cases last year and the 127 cases the year before last. 636 cases, with an average of 53 fraud cases per month, and this year, 80 petition cases broke out in July alone.

According to the observation of the Securities and Futures Bureau, there are three main types of public complaints about investment fraud cases: “Fake financial industry”, “Phone calls, text messages and LINE groups to persuade people to buy stocks”, “Financial product trading platform (APP)”, the Securities and Futures Bureau further explained , “Fake financial industry” means that fraudulent groups will pretend to be legitimate securities companies or financial institutions and send text messages to solicit joining LINE groups; or fake financial celebrities set up groups to advocate investing in specific products or downloading specific apps.

“Phone calls, text messages and LINE groups to persuade people to buy stocks” is to persuade people to invest in Hong Kong or Taiwan stocks by falsely claiming to provide high-profit stock information through LINE groups; “Financial commodity trading platform (APP)” is to recommend people to install Fake investment platform App, claiming that the App can jump in line to grab daily limit stocks and guarantee profits.

The Financial Regulatory Commission calls on the public to invest in financial products through legitimate operators, and not to easily trust unknown sources, newsletters or web advertisements. Before investing, they should stop and listen to them, pay attention to risks, and carefully confirm that the investment or transaction is made through legal channels. Financial institutions to maintain their own property safety, avoid future transaction disputes, and the rights and interests of investors cannot be protected.

The Financial Supervisory Commission pointed out that illegal operators often use investment companies, investment consulting companies or financial consulting companies to solicit people to engage in foreign currency margin transactions through the overseas foreign exchange trading platforms they provide through web advertisements, text messages or social media, or provide individual futures Analysis and advice on future transaction prices or services on behalf of others.

The Financial Supervisory Commission emphasized that these overseas trading platforms have neither been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission, nor may they be supervised by foreign authorities. If the public encounters transaction disputes, it may be difficult to seek compensation.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has set up a publicity area to prevent illegal securities and futures industries, providing the public with a list of legal operators. This area also lists illegal securities and futures business operations, types of fraud, investment warnings and promotional materials, etc. The public can refer to it online.

further reading

Fearless Bank of America was downgraded as a legal person 4 key factors are optimistic about Taiwan’s financial stocks

Futures fraud is rampant, the Financial Supervisory Commission warns: It may be difficult to seek compensation if you are deceived

Bank of China’s loans shrink by 140 billion yuan in June

Eight Financial Holdings’ profit in the first seven months increased by more than 36% year-on-year

The post 80 cases of financial fraud exploded in July, the Financial Supervisory Commission revealed 3 common methods appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

