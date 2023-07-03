80 deputies are sworn in for the period 2023-2028

Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken and Roya Torres, sworn in as national deputies representing Alto Paraná. There are 8 banks in total by the tenth department.

During a preparatory session convened by President Carlos María López (PLRA-Cordillera), the 80 deputies elected on April 30, swore an oath or promise to perform their duties duly and to act in accordance with the provisions of the National Constitution and laws.

The act of incorporation of the new parliamentarians, elected to hold the position of “National Deputy” in the period 2023-2028, was carried out in accordance with the provisions of Article 188 of the National Constitution referring to the constitutional oath or promise.

“In the act of their incorporation to the chambers, the senators and deputies will take an oath or promise to perform duly in office and to act in accordance with what is prescribed by this Constitution”, expresses the first paragraph of the aforementioned article.

The call is also based on articles 10 and 11 of the Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies where it reads:

Art. 10 – “The purpose of the preparatory sessions is: a) The incorporation and swearing in of the elected deputies, and: b) The election of the authorities of the Chamber.”

On the other hand, Art. 11 establishes the following: “Once the elected deputies have been proclaimed, they will meet in a preparatory session, called and chaired, provisionally, by the president of the outgoing chamber, who will take the oath or promise prescribed in Art. 188. of the National Constitution, consistent with Article 12 of these Regulations, and will preside over the constitutive session until the election of the president provided for in Article 14 of the Regulations”.

“Yes, I swear” the 80 deputies-elect responded in unison to the question: “Do you swear or promise before God and the Fatherland to duly carry out the position of National Deputy, for which you have been elected by the people and to act in everything, according to accordance with what the National Constitution prescribes.

