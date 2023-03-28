The Municipal Administration of Santiago de Cali is studying the possibility ofand increase the number of photodetection cameras currently installed in the city.

This premise is born in relation to the considerable increase in road accidents that is being generated in the Valle del Cauca capital.

In the past 2022 were registered more than 110,000 victims of traffic accidents in Cali, with the tragic sum of 310 deaths in this scenario.

Statistics that convinced the Cali Mobility Secretariat to increase the number of cameras of photodetection in the city.

Currently, the capital of the Valley has 20 of these active road elements; the idea of ​​the competent authorities is to increase it to a total of 80; that is, 60 more cameras.

These devices will be installed at 200 traffic signal intersections. The process would have an investment close to 20,000 million pesos.

This mobility plan is intended to start in the second half of this year. Given this, the Ministry of Mobility assured that it is in the process of approving the required authorization procedures, before the National Road Safety Agency.

Comments