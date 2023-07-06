Home » 80 families from the El Valle parish join the community alarm project
80 families from the El Valle parish join the community alarm project

by admin

Community alarm project in the communities of Tierras Coloradas, Guncay and Carmen de Baguanchi.

Cuenca.- More than 80 families from the communities Red Lands, Guncay and Carmen of Baguanchi received modern community alarm systems.

This security project is promoted by the Citizen Security Council (CSC).

These alarms should be activated mainly in case ofe theft, medical emergencies and fire situations.

In addition, the families received certificates after completing a training in Integral Security.

The main purpose of this important initiative is to provide families with dissuasive tools that complement their security, while at the same time encourage union neighbors in emergency situations.

The Executive Director of the CSC, Pablo Cueva Vallejos, pointed out that on this occasion a power plant was installed in the Carmen de Baguanchi community to cover the surrounding sectors.

In the coming months, two additional power plants distributed in each community will be added to improve the coverage scope.

In addition, he explained that, according to the work proposals of the current administration headed by the mayor of Cuenca and president of the CSC, Cristian Zamora, will be placed 120 new systems of community alarms both in urban and rural areas.

70 new neighborhoods will be trained in Comprehensive Security, video surveillance systems will be increased in problem areas, following the example of the Chola Cuencana sector, and inter-institutional actions will be strengthened to implement projects in each rural parish.

To this is added a new management model for the CSC that articulates all the security institutions of the Cuenca canton that will group the Project to upgrade the Monitoring Room.

At the same time, the operational strengthening of the canton’s security institutions, such as the Citizen Guard, the National Police and the SIS ECU911. (I)

