80 OBSESSION – A permanent exhibition on Ferrara cinema

Florestano Vancini, Michelangelo Antonioni, Antonio Pietrangeli are just some of the protagonists of a large permanent exhibition that is about to open its doors and which traces some of the masterpieces of Ferrara cinema (from the city to the province up to the Po Delta) through posters, playbills, photos envelopes, subjects, photos and magazines of the time. The exhibition, hosted in the headquarters of the Florestano Vancini Film Art School at Factory Grisù, is entitled 80 Ossessione. A journey through Ferrarese Cinema, recalling the masterpiece of the same name by Luchino Visconti, is inaugurated on 16 May 2023, exactly eighty years after the release of the famous film (arrived in cinemas on 16 May 1943).

From Ossessione, a film set between Ferrara and the Delta, and of which the entire original advertising kit will be exhibited for the first time ever, we will start with the rediscovery of the great Ferrara cinema that has triumphed from Venice at the Oscars: from The long night of ’43 by Florestano Vancini, in The Garden of the Finzis – Contini by Vittorio de Sica (Oscar Award 1972), in Agnese goes to die by Giuliano Montaldo, in The cry, by Michelangelo Antonioni, from tragic hunting by Giuseppe de Santis to Paisà by Roberto Rossellini, from The House with Laughing Windows by Pupi Avati to The Visit by Antonio Pietrangeli. Thus, through great cinema we will travel through history and space, following a path that winds through the territories of Ferrara, Argenta, Comacchio, Codigoro, Goro, Cento, Tresignana, Bondeno, Vigarano Mainarda, Riva del Po, Ostellato, all places in in which the films exhibited are set. But there’s more, because the homage also extends to great Ferrara filmmakers who have never taken part in productions in their territory, such as Carlo Rambaldi, Folco Quilici, Adriana Benetti. In short, the exhibition will be the occasion for a survey of a 20th century extraordinarily rich in cinematographic experiences and inspirations for the landscape of Ferrara. A landscape which, thanks to this powerful legacy, still today represents a reference destination for national and international productions.

The exhibition, curated by Luca Siano, is promoted by Ferrara La Città del Cinema, supported by the Municipality of Ferrara and BPER Banca, sponsored by the Province of Ferrara, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Institute of Contemporary History of Ferrara, the Po Delta Ente Emilia – Romagna and Cinecittà Luce.