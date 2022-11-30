“The Republic protects linguistic minorities with specific regulations”. This is the concise but clear text of Article 6 of the Italian Constitution, which is also one of its twelve “Fundamental Principles” and therefore unchangeable, according to what is sanctioned by the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court.

Therefore, Italian can be recognized as an official language in the Constitution, as proposed by Senator Roberto Menia, but this cannot in any way affect the protection of linguistic minorities recognized by law 482/99 and, among these, Friulian . A protection that necessarily must also pass through the school, since if it is true that most languages ​​are learned within the family environment – which also applies to Italian – the school is the place where the language and culture of a community can be explored and studied.



The Friulian language, in particular, boasts an important literature that finds solid foundations as early as the Middle Ages and expands up to the present day, with authors of great importance such as Pier Paolo Pasolini, Pierluigi Cappello, Carlo Sgorlon (to name just three of his contemporaries). What good would it do our society to keep our children in the dark? And, above all, what harm would it be for the Italian language and culture to delve into these literary texts? And let’s not talk about geography or history: because, for example, a student should know everything about the Sumerian Ziggurat of Ur and maybe not know – as happened to many kids of my generation and previous ones – that a few steps from home there are fortifications and mounds of exceptional value for prehistoric studies of international standing?



The same is true for languages: by now the most advanced studies show that multilingualism in childhood – experienced at a social level and strengthened at school – does not hinder the learning of other languages ​​at all, such as, for example, English, but even favors it. These are indisputable advantages related to the acquisition of any language, both local and global, since the brain does not distinguish between useful and less useful, large or small languages. If anything, it is the monolingual condition that is the least widespread in the world and the one that offers the least advantages.

These concepts, once perhaps niche and mistreated precisely at school, have today become a heritage of all Friulian society, as demonstrated by the fact that 80% of Friulian parents, every year, ask for Friulian to be taught at school to their own children (equal to almost 30,000 families). This is one of the many strong and clear messages that reach politics from the local area and encourage it to persevere in full compliance with the aforementioned article 6 of the Constitution.