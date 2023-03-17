Home News 80,000 vehicles will move through Huila this weekend
This weekend a large vehicular flow is expected in the department of Huila, with close to 80,000 vehicles mobilizing on the highways of the region.

In response to this situation, authorities from the department have launched an important control and security device throughout the area.

The main objective of the deployment is to guarantee security and citizen coexistence during the holiday weekend, especially in the municipalities of Hobo, Tello and Zuluaga, where festivities will take place and a large number of people are expected. To do this, the force foot has been reinforced in these areas.

On the other hand, all the department’s roads are enabled for traffic, except Route 45 in the Pericongo area, where work is being carried out for its full opening. This alternative route is expected to be enabled in the next few hours, as long as weather conditions allow it. The alternative route available is through Altamira, Guadalupe, Acevedo and Pitalito.

“It is important that drivers respect traffic regulations and that they maintain patience and prudence behind the wheel to guarantee safety on the roads,” said the Police.

