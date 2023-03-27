Some 800,000 Venezuelan children under the age of 5 are at risk of malnutrition due to the lack of a regular nutritional balance, warned the nutritionist Marianella Herreramember of the Venezuelan Health Observatory (OVS).

“These are frightening figures and we must ensure that this is corrected, make interventions that aim to improve nutritional status,” Herrera said in statements to the Lara newspaper Momentum.

He indicated that older adults have also been affected by this situation. Even the professionals.

“The best example to show what is happening is what is happening with university professors. Many have withdrawn because they are malnourished and have to be cared for by the UCVwhich has created a group to provide food to teachers who cannot access food because the salary is not enough for more”, he said.

The FAO and the PMA they eliminated Venezuela of its last report on early warnings of acute food insecurity for 2022 because the government did not provide updated data that would allow for a comparative evaluation based on the applied methodology, points out a report published by The National last year.

In the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report, Venezuela appears on the list of the 56 countries with the highest number of malnourished people. It also appears on the list of upper-middle-income countries affected by economic recessions and shares the position with Belize, Iran, Lebanon and South Africa.

ORIGINAL LINK: 800,000 children under 5 years of age are at risk of malnutrition (elnacional.com)