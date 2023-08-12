The National Planning Department, DNP, reported that 82% of households in Chocó live in conditions of urban vulnerability, a concept that refers to two issues: 1. the increase in threats and risks that affect people/societies /social groups/states, and 2. the weakening of the mechanisms to deal with said risks and threats.

Urban vulnerability can also be understood as “that process of discomfort in cities produced by the combination of multiple dimensions of disadvantage, in which any hope of upward social mobility, of overcoming their social condition of exclusion or close to it, is considered as extremely difficult to reach. On the contrary, it entails a perception of insecurity and fear of the possibility of downward social mobility, of a worsening of their current living conditions”.

The Indicator found that 4.9 million Colombians are in a condition of urban vulnerability.

Chocó was ranked 2nd in the departments with the highest percentage of urban vulnerability, in a proportion that is equivalent to 56,741 households in this condition.

According to Claudia Andrea Ramírez, director of Urban Development of the DNP, variables associated with socioeconomic and physical conditions were used to build this tool. This is done through 21 characteristic variables that were obtained from the 2018 National Population and Housing Census. In the end, households are grouped into four groups (G1, G2, G3, G4), ranging from lowest to highest vulnerability.

Another point that draws attention is that 22 departments exceed the national average; and 25% of the total national urban households classified in G3 and G4 are concentrated in 16 municipalities of the country: Cartagena, Montería, Quibdó, Barranquilla, Buenaventura, Soledad, Santa Marta, San Andrés de Tumaco, Cúcuta, Soacha, Turbaco, Maicao , Medellin, Magangué, Valledupar, Ciénaga.

The indicator also showed that 186 municipalities have more than 70% of their population in conditions of urban vulnerability, of which 44 municipalities have 100% of their population in the most vulnerable groups. At this point, Puerto Carreño (97%), Quibdó (84%), San Andrés (78%), Leticia (77%) and Inírida (73%) stand out as the capital cities with more than 70% of their population in a situation of urban vulnerability (G3 and G4).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

