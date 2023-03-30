Wistron, a big bull stock in NB, has been bullish recently. The stock price has almost doubled since the lowest price rose from 23.1. The daily trading volume has exploded to more than 50,000 in recent days. The volume has exceeded 60,000 copies. Taking advantage of the soaring stock price today, some netizens sold all 83 of their holdings. In addition to receiving dividends twice in the past, the profits exceeded one million in their pockets. Other netizens were all happy for him.

Wistron has recently caught up with the hot topic of AI. General Manager Lin Jianxun of Wistron said that Wistron has been investing in AI-related hardware since 2017. It is optimistic that the development of generative AI will greatly benefit Wistron in the future.

The legal person believes that after the epidemic dividend subsides, after several quarters of consolidation and digestion of inventory, Wistron’s operations this year will increase quarter by quarter, coupled with the “New Southbound Policy Promotion Plan” to strengthen investment in ASEAN, South Asia, and Australia and New Zealand, India will Gradually replacing the role of the production base in mainland China, Wistron, which has been deployed locally in advance, has benefited a lot. Wistron has been favored by legal persons recently. In the past 13 trading days, foreign investors only sold more than 198 shares in one day, and the remaining 6 days were over 10,000 shares.

Wistron holds 65,000 copies of Wiwynn, and Wiwynn made a huge profit of 8 shares last year

As for Wiwynn, a major server manufacturer that Wistron holds 65,000 copies and 37.69% of its shares, last year’s after-tax net profit was 14.175 billion yuan, an annual increase of 63.9%, and its earnings per share were 81.09 yuan, setting a new record high. Looking forward to this year, the market expects that the data center industry will continue to grow in the long term, and the demand for AI-based and servers is taking off.

Some netizens broke the news in the stock market that the classmate association posted the details of the entry and exit, saying that since buying it in 2020, it has received two dividends. In addition to selling all the shares today, the profit exceeded one million. Amid the congratulations from the netizens, the netizen posted the worst record, saying that he is just a leek, and he bought at a high point in 2019 and 2020. Wanting to spread evenly without skills, discipline, and no money, the share price of Front Wave reached 38 yuan and finally turned to 40,000 yuan. It only took a day or two before it started to fall, and the maximum loss was 840,000 yuan.

Senior analyst Du Jinlong said in “Money Deployment” that Wistron has a variety of themes, including its subsidiary Wiwynn, which has risen to more than 1,000 yuan with the concept of AI, plus low prices, a dividend of 2.6 yuan, and a yield rate of more than 6%. , and ETF buying fueled the flames, all of which are the reasons why Wistron’s stock price is fierce. He also recommends TECO, Quanta, and Compal, all of which are like dusty pearls. Investors can keep an eye on the buying orders of Toxin, and once they stop buying and reselling them, they should quickly follow up and sell them.

