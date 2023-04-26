Home » 83-year-old dies in accident in Saxon Switzerland
83-year-old dies in accident in Saxon Switzerland

An 83-year-old woman died in a traffic accident in Kirnitzschtal in Saxon Switzerland on Tuesday. She was a passenger in a car that, according to the police situation center, left the roadway in a right-hand bend. The 85-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police also said the car was secured for a technical inspection. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Because of the salvage work, the road on which the Kirnitzschtal overland tram also runs was closed for around four hours.

