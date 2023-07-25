83-Year-Old Former Pastor Charged with Kidnapping and Murder of Neighbor’s Daughter in 1975

Former Pastor Charged with Kidnapping and Murder of Neighbor’s Daughter in 1975

(CNN) – In a shocking turn of events, an 83-year-old former religious pastor named David Zandstra, has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington nearly five decades ago. Zandstra was taken into custody on July 17 in Cobb County, Georgia, where he reportedly confessed to the crime. The arrest came after investigators presented him with new evidence gathered earlier this year, leading to the breakthrough in the case.

According to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, Zandstra has been charged with criminal homicide, murder, kidnapping of a minor, and possession of a criminal instrument. This development marks the end of a long and agonizing wait for justice for the Harrington family and the community of Marple Township.

Gretchen’s disappearance in August 1975 had haunted the small area for almost 50 years. She was last seen walking to a summer Bible camp that was held at both Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reformed Church, where Zandstra was the pastor, and Reformed Presbyterian Church, where Gretchen’s father served as the pastor. It was Zandstra who had reported Gretchen missing, raising suspicions among investigators due to the inconsistencies in his early statements and his intimate knowledge of what she was wearing that day.

Nearly two months later, Gretchen’s skeletal remains were discovered in Ridley Creek State Park. The medical examiner concluded that her cause of death was homicide, as she had suffered multiple blunt force blows to the skull.

The case had gone cold until this year when an interview with a woman who had been friends with Zandstra’s daughter in the 1970s provided a crucial breakthrough. The woman presented police with her diary entries from 1975, in which she recounted two instances of alleged sexual abuse by Zandstra during sleepovers at her house. She also mentioned an entry about a separate incident, where she suspected Zandstra of attempting to kidnap her friend Holly, leading her to believe he might be responsible for Gretchen’s abduction.

Armed with this new evidence, investigators located Zandstra in Marietta, Georgia, where they confronted him about the allegations. It was during this interrogation that Zandstra admitted to offering Gretchen a ride to the summer camp and later assaulting her in a wooded area. He claimed to have left her bleeding, believing her to be dead.

The Pennsylvania State Police have collected a DNA sample from Zandstra to compare it with evidence from the crime scene, as well as other open cases across the state and country.

“Gretchen’s kidnapping and murder has forever altered our family, and we miss her every day,” said the Harrington family in a statement provided by the police. They expressed gratitude towards law enforcement for their relentless pursuit of justice and urged anyone with information about Zandstra to come forward.

Zandstra had left Pennsylvania after Gretchen’s disappearance and had lived in Plano, Texas, before relocating to Marietta, Georgia. The Pennsylvania State Police are now urging residents of these communities to contact them if they have any relevant information about Zandstra.

CNN reached out to Zandstra’s attorney listed in court documents but did not receive a response.

The arrest of David Zandstra serves as a reminder that justice can be delayed but not denied, as authorities continue to work diligently to solve cold cases and bring closure to grieving families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

