83 years have passed since the birth of Consuelo Araujo, ‘La Cacica’

The Vallenato world remembers this first of August the 83rd birthday of Consuelo Araujonoguera, the eternal ‘Cacica’ who dedicated a large part of his life to highlighting Vallenato music in Colombia and abroad. One of his great achievements was the creation of the Vallenato Legend Festival together with his friends Rafael Escalona and Alfonso López Michelsen.

On a day like today, in Valledupar his countrymen pay posthumous tribute to the woman who with strength made accordion music visible and gave an important place to the stories told by the Vallenato minstrels.

“Today Vallenato folklore remembers its top manager. It is the 83rd birthday of Consuelo Araujonoguera, la Cacica, an extraordinary woman with very advanced skills for the time that framed her forever as one of the main cultural managers of the country”wrote the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation on its Twitter account.

And not only in the creation of the Vallenato Festival, as Minister of Culture and Consul, Consuelo Araujonoguera was also in charge of expanding Vallenato music in all latitudes.

In his opinion column ‘Carta Vallenata’, which he wrote for several years in El Espectador, he recounted details behind the culture of the region, as well as in his books ‘Escalona: the man and the myth’, ‘Lexicón del Valle de Upar and ‘Vallenatology: origins and foundations of vallenata music’the latter had a special place in the first Valledupar Book Fair organized by Diario EL PILÓNwhere homage was paid to him in the first bibliographic exhibition of a hundred books on vallenato.

Consuelo Araujonoguera said that the vallenato was not only a gathering of typical accordion ensembles, composers and singers, but behind that there was a “powerful cultural force with deep roots and great projections that could not be allowed to perish”.

‘La Cacica’ was also the creator of the Land of Composers Festival of Patillal, Cesar, and promoted the talent of Los Niños del Vallenatoa group from the Vallenata Music Academy Andrés ‘El Turco’ Gil, whom he took to the White House in the United States.

Consuelo Arauonoguera was assassinated on September 29, 2001 by the Farc guerrilla while in captivity. Her death left a deep wound in the vallenatos, who continue to remember her for her indelible legacy.

