An 84-year-old man from Codroipo has not given any news of himself since the early afternoon of Thursday 3 November and, in the early evening, the Provincial Search for Missing Persons Plan was activated by the Prefecture of Udine. After hours of searching he was found around 10 pm by rescuers in good condition.

As soon as the alarm went off, all the forces in the field were activated. The volunteers of the municipal team of Gonars of the Civil Protection were alerted by the Fire Brigade of the Udine Command who, in turn, also activated the Volunteer Fire Brigade of Codroipo to activate a base camp for research.

The base camp has been set up in the headquarters of the Civil Protection of the municipality of Gonars where the Ucl (Local Command Unit) will be set up.

The car of the pensioner had previously been found in Ontagnano di Gonars.