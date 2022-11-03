Home News 84-year-old man gives no news of himself, the searches start: they find him after hours
News

84-year-old man gives no news of himself, the searches start: they find him after hours

by admin
84-year-old man gives no news of himself, the searches start: they find him after hours

An 84-year-old man from Codroipo has not given any news of himself since the early afternoon of Thursday 3 November and, in the early evening, the Provincial Search for Missing Persons Plan was activated by the Prefecture of Udine. After hours of searching he was found around 10 pm by rescuers in good condition.

As soon as the alarm went off, all the forces in the field were activated. The volunteers of the municipal team of Gonars of the Civil Protection were alerted by the Fire Brigade of the Udine Command who, in turn, also activated the Volunteer Fire Brigade of Codroipo to activate a base camp for research.

The base camp has been set up in the headquarters of the Civil Protection of the municipality of Gonars where the Ucl (Local Command Unit) will be set up.

The car of the pensioner had previously been found in Ontagnano di Gonars.

See also  Monica Frassoni: "It is clear, the strong powers have an influence on the minister"

You may also like

Treviso, young man crosses the tracks: hit by...

Dl Aid ter, the suspension of the fines...

Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th...

Belluno, did not spy on the doctor’s data:...

Many places have notified the relaxation of the...

Meloni meets the EU leaders: Italy wants to...

The weight of the war on the mid-term...

What to do, where to go in Canavese...

Justice, Nordio’s move: a heavy weight on the...

[CDTV]People’s dissatisfaction is growing under the reset: I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy