Status: 04/14/2023 7:46 p.m Dieter L. was last seen in Kiel at the end of March. The search for the senior has so far been unsuccessful. The police are now hoping for information from the public.

by Christopher Gaube

Dieter L. went to play table tennis regularly, including on the evening of March 30th – a Thursday. According to the police, the 86-year-old met his sports friends in a school sports hall near the Rondeel in Kiel. His friends hadn’t noticed anything special that evening and Dieter L., as always, drove away shortly after 9 p.m. in his silver-gray Ford Fusion. To this day, however, it remains a mystery to where.

It is now clear that the suspect was seen again around 5 a.m. on Friday night (March 31) at a team petrol station on Eckernförde Strasse. What happened after that is unclear.

Use of sniffer dogs without decisive success

Since then, the Kiel police have been searching intensively for the missing senior. “We also had sniffer dogs on duty. They led us in the direction of the gas station and later in the direction of the Levensau high bridge,” says police spokesman Matthias Felsch. But there the trail is lost. It is a mystery to everyone where Dieter L. is staying.

The police are therefore asking for information and support in the search. “We assume that the person you are looking for could also have left Kiel,” says Felsch. Information about the whereabouts of the man is important, but also about the whereabouts of the vehicle.

Description of the missing person

According to the police, Dieter L. is about 1.72 meters tall, slim and wears glasses. He has white hair and a white beard and mustache. At the time of his disappearance, the man was wearing blue jeans, a dark sweater with white dots, a white and brown striped shirt, a jacket that is light in the front and dark in the back, and a dark cap.

The missing person is likely to be driving his silver-colored Ford Fusion with the license plate KI-DL 36. The car was built in 2010 and has various scratches on the rear wheel arch on the driver’s side.

Police are asking for information from the public

Anyone who has seen Dieter L. or the car is asked to contact the police on 0431-160 3333 or the police call 110.

Further information Thurayya A. had not returned home after taking her children to school. more

This topic in the program: NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 04/14/2023 | 4:30 p.m