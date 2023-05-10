88 legislative wills for impeachment would not be firm – breaking latest news

The votes obtained by the opposition to continue with the political trial in the National Assembly would not be ratified in a possible dismissal of the President of the Republic.

Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz was in charge of entering the draft resolution so that the National Assembly, in plenary session, decides on the continuity or not of the impeachment process, after the Oversight Commission delivered the final file, with the recommendation not to politically prosecute the head of state.

The conclave began at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, and ended after 3:00 p.m., with the vote recorded by 116 assembly members present, out of the 138 members of the legislative branch; who decided positively in a number of 88, 23 negatives and 5 abstentions, giving way to the continuity of the process so that President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza is impeached politically.

Assemblywoman Lucía Placencia Tapia

The assembly member of the Democratic Left (ID) for the province of Loja, Lucía Placencia Tapia, told Diario Crónica that her vote to continue with the process does not imply that it would be ratified in the final vote for a possible removal of the head of state. “To go to the plenary session and explain to the Ecuadorian people, especially to the province of Loja,” said the legislator, who confirmed that her vote has been supported solely for the continuity of the process. “I gave my supported vote for President Lasso Mendoza to come and give explanations in the Assembly, and we will be pending his support, but I would be wrong to advance criteria,” she emphasized when asked if she would ratify her vote in a virtual presidential impeachment.

The Loja legislator commented that, according to the legislative process, tentatively the date to return to decide in full on the fate of the Ecuadorian president would be Sunday, May 21, until negotiations to obtain votes for any objective would continue. “It is a matter of each legislator; I am going to quote the vote, personally I think that we must be responsible, in any case it will depend on the actions of each one ”, concluded Placencia Tapia.

Assemblyman Byron Maldonado

For his part, the CREO assemblyman, Byron Maldonado Ontaneda, ratified the hypothesis about the lack of votes in the opposition to remove the president. “It is evidenced by the approval of an illegal resolution,” he specified while underestimating the 88 wills, since this type of parliamentary regulations are resolved with a simple majority of those present, “such as the approval of Cake Day,” he ironized. “They put aside a report from the Supervisory Commission, they did not observe the pronouncement of the State Attorney General and the opinion of the Constitutional Court,” and insisted on the conclusion that “they do not have the 92 votes.”

Finally, he affirmed that he was hopeful in the good sense of legislators to respect the Constitution and the laws, since the head of state would be interested in stabilizing the country. “Not only the economy, but also social tranquility and combat insecurity,” in addition, he called on the new sectional authorities “to make a joint effort for the benefit of the country.” (YO)