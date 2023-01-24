A total of 88,000 boys, girls, adolescents and young people begin a new school year in, with its 185 venues. Likewise, the adults return to the night shift.

Virna Johnson, mayor of Santa Marta, reminded parents of the importance of education as a tool for the present and future of their children. “We have more than 10 IEDs with places available for school-age children. All the Ministry of Education and the Office We are attentive to the issue,” he said.

Among the FDI with available places are Juan Maiguel de Osuna, Hugo J Bermúdez, Francisco de Paula Santander, Antonio Nariño, Inem Simón Bolívar, John F Kennedy, High School of the North, High School of the South, High School Celedón, Taganga, Don Jaca, Bonda and Minca.

The president of the Samarios emphasized that special registration days will be held and if necessary, she will go house to house on the dDifferent sectors to look for students.



From the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, the firm intention is maintained that no school-age child is left out of the education system, Therefore, together with all the teachers and teaching managers, the enrollment process is being developed for the year 2023, in which it is expected to receive about 2,000 new students.

The district administration invites all parents to come to the educational establishment to make the request and deliver the corresponding papers: copy of the identity document, certificates of degrees completed, copy of a public service receipt and certificate of affiliation to your EPS.

