89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern
89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern

89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern

The pensioner from the Steyr-Land district was on Friday afternoon on the Sierninger Landesstraße in the direction of Niederneukirchen when the accident occurred in the Wolfern municipality. When the lady turned left at an intersection into Wolfener Landesstrasse, she collided with the cross traffic.

The 89-year-old was injured so badly that she had to be taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr after first aid. Your accident opponent, a 54-year-old Briton, suffered only minor injuries to his left hand, the police said on Friday evening.

