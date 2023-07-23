Home » 9 dead and more than 30 injured after a bus bound for Valledupar fell into an abyss
A bus that left Cúcuta bound for Valledupar registered a road accident near the municipality of El Playón, Santander, leaving the fateful balance of 10 dead and 31 injured. The fatalities had not yet been identified by the authorities until the publication of this journalistic note.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, July 22, and according to witnesses, the driver, when taking a curve, lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, falling some 200 meters into an abyss.

Among the passengers aboard the bus were Venezuelan and Colombian citizens.

The interdepartmental bus was affiliated with the Brasilia company, which issued a statement to public opinion.

“Expreso Brasilia is attentive to the health evolution of the passengers who were injured in the unfortunate accident of bus 7619, which occurred at 4 in the morning today, on the Santander roads. This is the list of 31 people who at this time receive medical attention in the city of Bucaramanga and the municipality of San Alberto, Cesar; among them, six minors:

La Merced Clinic:

1. Joshua Zambrano
2. John Cervantes
3. Daniel Gonzalez
4. Dennis Delgado
5. Albert Hurtado
6. Alberto Hurtado
7. Yimber Rodriguez
8. Gabriel April
9. Rito Ortiz
10. Luz Dayana Vasquez
11. Prince of Yan’an
12. Moises Valderrama
13. Carlos Treco Vergara
14. Alexis Jiménez Arrieta

Santander University Hospital

1. Krismar Yepez
2. Jhosnielys Garcia
3. Dilberli Ayala
4. Emily Camacho
5. Malkairina Torres
6. Yilber Lugo
7. Sebastian Rivero
8. Marie Fuentes
9. Leonides Rentiles
10. Richye Saavedra
11. Katherine Zerpa
12. Deiany Ocando
13. Landinez Franyer
14. Mareimy Romero
15. Valery Estrada
16. Alexa Alvarado

St Albert’s Hospital

1. Darsy Mantilla

Finally, they indicated that the company reiterates its solidarity and deep pain to the families of the nine passengers who lost their lives in this accident. The bodies were transferred to Legal Medicine of Bucaramanga.

