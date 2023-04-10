On April 10, the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair (referred to as the Consumer Expo) opened in Haikou City, Hainan Province. Chongqing organized a delegation of more than 150 people from 9 districts and counties, 13 exhibitors, and 11 purchasing companies to participate in the exhibition.

It is understood that the Chongqing delegation built a 200-square-meter Chongqing comprehensive exhibition hall with the theme of “a city of mountains and rivers, a beautiful place”, which is divided into two parts: the Chongqing image exhibition area and the Chongqing characteristic product exhibition area.

The Chongqing image exhibition area focuses on the achievements of major strategic initiatives such as the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the new land-sea corridor in the west, as well as the achievements in the construction of an international consumption center city; In the three sections of “Rural Revitalization”, 13 high-quality Chongqing enterprises participated in the on-site display with more than 50 products.

Among them, the “Chongqing Smart Manufacturing” exhibition area includes 4 smart manufacturing companies, Avita New Energy Vehicle, Tailing Electric Vehicle, ASUS Computer, and Fengmi Projector. The exhibition displays Chongqing’s advantageous industries and products such as automobile and motorcycle manufacturing and smart manufacturing products . Lu Xiaojing, Tan Carpenter, Xiangfei Silk, and Rongchang Ceramics gathered in the “Chongqing Crafts” exhibition area to exhibit Chongqing crafts, intangible cultural heritage products, and daily necessities. The “Rural Revitalization” theme exhibition area brings together 5 enterprises, Jiangxiaobai, Qiaotou Hot Pot, Huida Lemon, Spicy Chongqing Small Noodles, and Water Shield Silk Collagen, focusing on Chongqing’s famous and excellent agricultural products, China‘s time-honored brands, and Shandong-Chongqing East-West Cooperation Key enterprises, publicize and promote the situation and achievements of rural revitalization in Chongqing.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Commission of Commerce said that the Consumer Expo is the only national-level international exhibition with the theme of consumer products in China. It is a global display and trading platform for consumer products, which is conducive to countries around the world to share opportunities in the Chinese market. Chongqing will make full use of this important open platform to actively display Chongqing’s image, expand the influence of Chongqing’s opening up, actively expand channels to help our city’s enterprises and products “go global”, build a platform “please come in”, and seize new opportunities for development strategies. Promote high-quality development with a high level of openness.