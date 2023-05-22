Home » 9 gang members are accused by the FGR of murdering a transport businessman in Colón, La Libertad
9 gang members are accused by the FGR of murdering a transport businessman in Colón, La Libertad

9 gang members are accused by the FGR of murdering a transport businessman in Colón, La Libertad

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), committed to defending the interests of society and the State, notified nine gang members that they will be prosecuted for the murder of a transport businessman for not paying the extortion that the gang members had demanded, which it was $1,500.

The crime was committed on April 5, 2023 in the El Milagro neighborhood, Botoncillal canton, Colón, La Libertad.

The defendants, who have already been notified of the new accusation of Aggravated Homicide, are: Jefferson Emmanuel Fuentes Mundo, Ever Edenilson Calderón Rodas, Dayana Abigail Flores Jiménez, Gilmar Isaac Cruz Ángel, Victor Samuel Ardón López, Lorena Patricia Torres Ayala, and Maximino Alexander Cruz Martínez, and one more minor. Everyone is already in prison thanks to the emergency regime.

According to the investigations, the subjects belong to the criminal structure MS-13 of the clique “Crazy Salvatruchos Delights”and they were on motorcycles when they intercepted the victim on the main street of his neighborhood and chased him to his house, inside the house they shot him to death.

After committing the crime, the antisocials fled the place and changed transportation, likewise the firearms they used to commit the homicide were abandoned in a fast food restaurant in Santa Tecla, and the motorcycle where they were transported was dismantled by the terrorists in a workshop in San Juan Opico.

The Prosecutor’s Office carried out an arduous investigation together with the National Civil Police, managing to obtain a large amount of evidence that incriminates the terrorists in the act. Among these are search records at the home of the defendants, cell phones containing videos of the event, records of telephone logs, among other evidence.

Gang members will be prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated homicide and reception.

