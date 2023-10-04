“9 places – 9 treasures”: Steyr’s old town is the state winner

Upper Austria has voted and is sending the old town of Steyr into the race as Upper Austria’s representative in the ORF show “9 Places – 9 Treasures” on the national holiday. Upper Austria has already been crowned winner once with the Schiederweiher (Hinterstoder). This year, the old town of Steyr could win the title again for the state.

While, as reported, people in the Salzkammergut asked people not to vote for the Offensee, in Steyr there is great joy about the state victory: “Steyr has so much to offer. We are very happy that we have the chance to present our city throughout Austria,” says Mayor Markus Vogl (SP). He is already in competition mode: “We hope that all Upper Austrians stick together and vote for Steyr.”

more on the subject

Salzkammergut

The open lake remains an open secret

EBENSEE/GMUNDEN. The Offensee is possibly the most beautiful place in Austria. However, he can no longer be elected for this purpose.

The open lake remains an open secret

Regardless of whether it ends up being first place or not, the advertising value alone is enormous. Around a million people are watching – many of them join in. Perhaps a good omen: The idea for the most successful entertainment show on Austrian television once came from a man from Steyr: Roland Brunhofer, now self-employed as a management consultant and previously, among other things, director of the ORF regional studio in Salzburg, developed the format from the Salzburg predecessor “119 places – 119 treasures “. Brunhofer has been saying at every opportunity for years: Steyr is the most beautiful city in Central Europe.

The city at the confluence of the Steyr and Enns used to be an important location for the iron processing industry. At the end of the 14th century, thanks to iron, it was the economically most important city in the foothills of the Alps. This led to considerable prosperity over time. Innerberger Stadel, Bummerlhaus and the Rococo-style town hall bear witness to this prosperity. Steyr has a lot to offer beyond the town square: Wehrgraben, Steyrdorf or the Christkindlkirche. Starting with the industrialization by Josef Werndl, Steyr developed into an innovative business location and remains so to this day.

more on the subject

cultural

These are the finalists of “9 Places – 9 Treasures”

VIENNA. What do the Palmenhaus Schönbrunn, the Tyrolean Pillerseetal, the old town of Steyr in Upper Austria and the Salzburg Eisriesenwelt have to offer…

These are the finalists of “9 Places – 9 Treasures”

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

Author

Martin Dunst

Local editor Steyr

Martin Dunst

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

