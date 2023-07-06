Home » 9 YEARS OF THE KIDNAPPING OF POLICE OFFICER EDELIO MORÍNIGO « News cde
News

9 YEARS OF THE KIDNAPPING OF POLICE OFFICER EDELIO MORÍNIGO « News cde

by admin
9 YEARS OF THE KIDNAPPING OF POLICE OFFICER EDELIO MORÍNIGO « News cde

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Family, friends and comrades of Edelio Morínigo held a march through Arroyito yesterday, Wednesday, to commemorate the nine years since the kidnapping of the police agent. In addition, a mass was held in his memory.

The long march took place around 4:00 p.m., from the house of the parents of Petty Officer Edelio Morínigo to the María Auxiliadora church, where a mass will be celebrated in his memory.

Schoolchildren, relatives and friends of Edelio Morínigo participated in the march, while his mother Doña Obdulia and father Don Apolonio led the convoy.

Morínigo was kidnapped by the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) on July 5, 2014, when he was hunting with his friends, becoming the longest kidnapping in the history of our country.

Family members believe that the petty officer is no longer alive, so they ask to know at least the location of his body to put an end to the ordeal they are experiencing.

Also joining the march were the daughters of Don Felix Urbieta, who has been missing for six years after being kidnapped by the self-styled Army of Mariscal López.

comment

comment

See also  2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless

You may also like

Bomb find: duds found in the city center...

Council and Board for the Protection of Rights...

They capture alleged perpetrators of aggression against police...

Stricter rules for climate protection expected in global...

They enable the Emergency Medical Service in CDE...

How to avoid account hijacking on WhatsApp

Complaints office against police violence decided | News.at

Juarez City Detective Agency Apprehends Criminal Wanted by...

Pereira consolidates itself as a strategic center for...

Eintracht Frankfurt are loaning defender Koch from Leeds

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy