9 YEARS OF THE KIDNAPPING OF POLICE OFFICER EDELIO MORÍNIGO « News cde

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) Family, friends and comrades of Edelio Morínigo held a march through Arroyito yesterday, Wednesday, to commemorate the nine years since the kidnapping of the police agent. In addition, a mass was held in his memory.

The long march took place around 4:00 p.m., from the house of the parents of Petty Officer Edelio Morínigo to the María Auxiliadora church, where a mass will be celebrated in his memory.

Schoolchildren, relatives and friends of Edelio Morínigo participated in the march, while his mother Doña Obdulia and father Don Apolonio led the convoy.

Morínigo was kidnapped by the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) on July 5, 2014, when he was hunting with his friends, becoming the longest kidnapping in the history of our country.

Family members believe that the petty officer is no longer alive, so they ask to know at least the location of his body to put an end to the ordeal they are experiencing.

Also joining the march were the daughters of Don Felix Urbieta, who has been missing for six years after being kidnapped by the self-styled Army of Mariscal López.

