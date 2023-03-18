With 90 measures, the National Electoral Guarantees Plan for the October regional elections was defined this Friday, within the framework of the Public Order and Security Subcommittee held in the municipality of La Tebaida (Quindío), in which the National Government participated, in head of President Gustavo Petro, the Military Forces, the National Police, the country’s governors, the National Registry of Civil Status and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

In this regard, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, who in a statement to the media stated: “We have concluded to work all on the same path, hand in hand as the Colombian State to guarantee all Colombians the free exercise of suffrage , of the vote in the elections on October 29.”

In the same sense, the Minister indicated that some lines of action were drawn up to guarantee security in the territories during the electoral process.

“We have developed permanent lines of action, we have made a schedule that begins by calling not only this Public Order Subcommittee, but also the National Electoral Guarantees Commission that will meet on April 20 in the city of Bogotá, to evaluate the 90 measures that we have adopted as the National Guarantee Plan in Colombia”, Prada highlighted.

Likewise, the head of the Interior portfolio asserted that during the Subcommittee the risk map was presented that aims to guarantee the elections in the 12,837 polling stations that are operating in the Colombian territory.

“We have established that on that map there is a municipality that we have in the Colombian Pacific at a high risk level. There is no other at a high risk level, but we have intermediate risks that make us have an action plan with the Colombian Army and the Police and, naturally, with the national, departmental and municipal alert authorities that guarantee that we reach the 29th of October in full normal conditions in Colombian territory,” he said.

During the Subcommittee —said the Minister— President Petro ratified that the Public Force “has the duty to take over the entire territory of the Republic of Colombia and guarantee that we will not cede even one millimeter of Colombian territory to any illegal structure.”

In the same context, Prada highlighted that the Military Forces presented the ‘Democracy Plan’, which is already in operation, in order to guarantee the safety of the participants in the October elections.

Elections, a matter of State

For his part, the National Registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, highlighted the immediate response of the National Government to the complaints from the governors about the difficult public order situation in their regions in this election year.

“The President has not only promised to guarantee the entire electoral contest in terms of public order, protect citizens and obviously the Colombian electorate. The word that the President has said and that with the Attorney General we have replicated it, that regardless of the peace process that the Government is carrying out, in terms of the electoral contest, the democracy of our country will be guaranteed,” said Vega.

The Registrar stressed that in “the municipalities that have this electoral alarm, the President has been very clear, he will use the Public Force to occupy those territories and they will not see territories closed to criminal gangs that affect the electoral process.”

“As the Registrar’s Office we will guarantee 120,000 tables in the country, we are expecting about 150,000 candidates who will register for our regional elections and the important thing is that the elections are a matter of the State and we are all in the State,” he concluded.