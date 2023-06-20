Home » 90% of the population rates the work of President Nayib Bukele as positive
90% of the population rates the work of President Nayib Bukele as positive

Surveys continue to reflect the broad support that the Government of El Salvador receives in its presidential administration.

The recent investigation carried out by CID Gallup revealed that 90% of the population rates the work of President Nayib Bukele, who heads the list, as positive.

«Cid Gallup Public Opinion Surveys, methodology of calls to cell phones or face-to-face interviews, with a minimum sample of 1200 citizens in each country, margin of error ±2.8 points (95% confidence level) carried out between May and June 2023 », explained the investigation house in its official accounts.

Well below President Nayib Bukele (who obtained 90% approval), is the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 75% in second place.

After four years having assumed power, the President of the Republic Nayib Bukele remains in the lead as the best-evaluated president in Latin America.

