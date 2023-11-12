90-year-old car crashes into moped – two injured (14, 15)

A head-on collision occurred yesterday around 3:15 p.m. in Waizenkirchen in the Grieskirchen district. A 90-year-old wanted to turn left in her car on the B129 into the entrance to the warehouse. She collided with a moped for unknown reasons.

The 15-year-old moped driver and his 14-year-old passenger were injured to an unspecified degree and were taken to the Wels Clinic after emergency medical treatment.

