90 years Baldeneysee: The hiking trail becomes a theater stage

Lake Baldeney turns 90 this year. To mark the milestone birthday, there is a big lake and light festival on Saturday, August 19th, in which numerous clubs, associations and restaurateurs take part. In the evening there will be a big fireworks display.

A special program also awaits visitors on the Baldeneysteig, which is transformed into a large theater stage on the occasion of the Baldeneysee birthday. According to the organizer, professional actors should “provide historical, exciting, funny, surprising and thought-provoking moments” at a total of eight stations.

The Ruhr before the construction of the Baldeneysee with the Carl Funke colliery on the Heisinger Ufer, taken from an airplane in 2916. Today the lake stretches across the fields in the foreground.

Among the historical figures that you meet along the hiking route is Gustav Krupp, who tells the story of the “Great Promise” on the dam in Werden without the lake ever having been created.

Augusta and Leo are reminiscent of the Augusta colliery, of which only a few stone walls can still be seen in the forest – on Augustaweg. And how the Ruhrverband got seven million Reichsmarks from Switzerland to complete the lake is revealed by the town clerk Karl-Friedrich Schneider on the DLRG site, which is located directly on the Baldeneysteig.

Knight games and a pirate hike await the children

The drama stations are distributed around the lake. Whenever a group of hikers comes together at the venues, the stage is clear until 5 p.m. for the stories about Lake Baldeney.

A special pirate hike around the Heissiwald is also aimed at children. And at the Isenburg ruins, funny knight games will be performed on the 1st Essen Hiking Day.

More information about the Baldeneysee festival program is also available online at: baldeneysee.com

