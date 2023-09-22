911 Operator Receives Confusing Call After F-35 Fighter Jet Goes Missing

Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina, Pilot Ejects and Lands in Resident’s Backyard

(CNN) – In a shocking turn of events, an F-35 fighter jet went missing in South Carolina on Sunday, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation. As authorities were working to locate the aircraft, a confused 911 call provided a crucial breakthrough in the case.

The call, made by a resident, revealed that the pilot had apparently ejected from the plane and landed in the caller’s backyard. “We have a pilot at home and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if an ambulance can come to the house, please,” the caller relayed to the emergency operator.

Startled by the unexpected nature of the call, the operator sought clarification, asking for more details. The pilot, who later took over the call, explained, “We had an accident on a military plane. I’m the pilot. We need to get the rescue underway.”

According to the pilot, he was unsure where the plane had crash-landed, but confirmed that he had successfully ejected. The fighter jet, valued at a staggering $100 million, remained missing, adding urgency to the situation.

Hours later, the pilot’s remains were discovered miles away from the location, adding weight to the Pentagon’s investigation into the incident. Subsequently, it was revealed that the pilot had fallen more than 2,000 feet during the ejection, contrary to initial reports of a 1,000-feet fall.

While the pilot seemed disoriented and uncertain of his injuries, the 911 caller reassured him by stating that he only had a few scratches. The operator, attempting to gather more information, asked about the cause of the fall. The pilot simply replied, “A plane failure.”

Concerned about potential crash sites, the pilot inquired if there had been any reports of a plane crash. Despite a lack of information, the operator assured him that no such reports had been received.

After a thorough ground and air search, a debris field was discovered approximately two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston on Monday. In a rare plea for public assistance, authorities had requested help from the community in locating the missing aircraft. The pilot was airlifted to a local medical center in stable condition.

With the investigation underway, questions surrounding the cause of the plane failure and the ensuing crash will hopefully be answered. The important role played by the 911 call in locating the missing pilot highlights the remarkable efforts of emergency services in critical situations.

As the search continues, further updates will be provided regarding the incident that has left the military community stunned and concerned.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh, Oren Liebermann, and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

(C) CNN

