Home » 92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline rose by 0.5 yuan from the 31st
News

92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline rose by 0.5 yuan from the 31st

by admin
92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline rose by 0.5 yuan from the 31st

Affected by Goldman Sachs’ forecast that the crude oil market will be in short supply in the second half of the year and the number of oil drilling rigs in the United States has dropped to a 16-month low, international oil prices have risen; China National Petroleum Corporation announced that gasoline will increase by 0.5 yuan and diesel will decrease by 0.1 yuan from midnight on the 31st .

After the adjustment, the reference retail price of CNPC is 30.3 yuan per liter for 92 unleaded gasoline, 31.8 yuan per liter for 95 unleaded gasoline, 33.8 yuan per liter for 98 unleaded gasoline, and 28.0 yuan per liter for super diesel.

China National Petroleum Corporation stated that the weekly average price of 7D3B, the price adjustment indicator of floating oil price adjustment principles, rose by US$3.54 this week, and the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar depreciated by 0.222 yuan. The domestic oil price rose by 4.13% according to the formula. According to the adjustment principle of the floating oil price mechanism, gasoline and diesel prices should have been raised by 1.3 yuan and 1.9 yuan respectively.

However, in order to keep prices lower than neighboring countries in Asia (Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore), gasoline and diesel absorb RMB 0.2 and RMB 1.4 respectively. After rounding up after 25% amplitude modulation, each liter of gasoline and diesel will absorb 0.6 yuan each.

That is to say, under the activation of the dual stabilization mechanism, gasoline and diesel absorb a total of 0.8 yuan and 2 yuan respectively, and the actual increase of domestic gasoline is 0.5 yuan per liter, and the actual reduction of diesel oil is 0.1 yuan. From the cumulative 112 years to the end of June, CNPC has absorbed a total of about 4.181 billion yuan.

See also  Hexi District actively promotes "Taiwan + Food Safety" work to crack down on food safety violations and criminal acts_Asia Times

further reading

Taiwan ship 7.29 billion bid again for the China Petroleum turnkey project

Qingjinghai won the CNPC bidding case with confidence

Air supply and power supply out of the bag: safety instrument control system failure

The post 92 breaks the 30-yuan mark, and PetroChina’s gasoline price rises by 0.5 yuan from the 31st. It appeared first on Business Times.

You may also like

Sergeant Cleared of Criminal Liability in Death of...

Exploring the Rich History and Cultural Relics of...

“When starting a family, many women lose power...

6 people were killed in a small plane...

Journalists are also in campaigns

US judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

Refining companies that were doing well, their 2nd...

Ambulances without SOAT are causing accidents on the...

US White House Bars Hong Kong Chief Executive...

Again with Oberdorf: The sticking points against Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy