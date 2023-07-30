92 broke the 30 yuan mark, and gasoline rose by 0.5 yuan from the 31st

Affected by Goldman Sachs’ forecast that the crude oil market will be in short supply in the second half of the year and the number of oil drilling rigs in the United States has dropped to a 16-month low, international oil prices have risen; China National Petroleum Corporation announced that gasoline will increase by 0.5 yuan and diesel will decrease by 0.1 yuan from midnight on the 31st .

After the adjustment, the reference retail price of CNPC is 30.3 yuan per liter for 92 unleaded gasoline, 31.8 yuan per liter for 95 unleaded gasoline, 33.8 yuan per liter for 98 unleaded gasoline, and 28.0 yuan per liter for super diesel.

China National Petroleum Corporation stated that the weekly average price of 7D3B, the price adjustment indicator of floating oil price adjustment principles, rose by US$3.54 this week, and the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar depreciated by 0.222 yuan. The domestic oil price rose by 4.13% according to the formula. According to the adjustment principle of the floating oil price mechanism, gasoline and diesel prices should have been raised by 1.3 yuan and 1.9 yuan respectively.

However, in order to keep prices lower than neighboring countries in Asia (Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore), gasoline and diesel absorb RMB 0.2 and RMB 1.4 respectively. After rounding up after 25% amplitude modulation, each liter of gasoline and diesel will absorb 0.6 yuan each.

That is to say, under the activation of the dual stabilization mechanism, gasoline and diesel absorb a total of 0.8 yuan and 2 yuan respectively, and the actual increase of domestic gasoline is 0.5 yuan per liter, and the actual reduction of diesel oil is 0.1 yuan. From the cumulative 112 years to the end of June, CNPC has absorbed a total of about 4.181 billion yuan.

