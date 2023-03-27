This was stated by Deputy Camilo Ospina, who also reiterated that among the critical projects due to 0% execution is the Garzón Hospital project. He added that he is concerned about non-compliance in road projects, necessary for the development of the region.

By: Gloria Camargo

A strong call was made by Deputy Camilo Ospina Martínez, to the current Governor of Huila, before what he described as few results in the development of projects financed by resources of the General System of Royalties.

Ospina pointed out in reference to the map on the execution of different types of works that “the result is a critical result regarding the issue of the execution of SGR resources, approved by this departmental government. These are very important resources, this is one of the major sources for compliance with the indicators and goals of the Development Plan and that certainly leaves us with a clear concern”, he indicated.

Results in red

The Deputy added that “we have been stating from June 2020 to date, the difficulties that the present Departmental Government has had to execute the works in the territory, to make effective the execution of the works in the sidewalks and in the urban zone of the 37 municipalities of our department.

We have a figure that drew a lot of attention: 539,600 million pesos approved of resources from the General System of Royalties in the years 2021 – 2022, which have an indicator where 92% have not been executed, that is, today they present an execution of 0 %. Around 496,152 million pesos of that biennium has 0% execution. Of 163 projects approved, about 85 projects are at 0% development,” the Deputy pointed out.

road lag

At the same time, he reiterated that among the axes with the greatest delay in the execution of works is the Secretariat of Roads and Infrastructure, which houses road infrastructure projects, footprint plates, and other types of infrastructure projects on first and second order roads.

“Of course they are totally critical in those approved projects. In Huila, the construction of 34,600 linear meters of footprint plate is authorized in the different villages of the 37 municipalities of our department, and today only 200 meters have been built in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Villavieja, with less than 10 months left to complete. the end of the present government.

This is a claim that we have been making objectively, technically, professionally and respectfully but very forcefully to this Departmental Government: the lack of execution of the works in the territory. I have always said it, the indicators and goals of a Development Plan are not met with financial commitments, they are met with the execution of works in the territory, with the delivery of works that generate social welfare, economic reactivation, opportunities for employment and community development. That they can measure and be tangible, measurable and countable ”, he pointed out.

Ospina Martínez also said that these projects, which should be carried out by the road and infrastructure portfolio, concentrate works of the type: footprint plate, urban roads, first order roads, educational, sports and health infrastructure.

Therefore, he added that given the political situation for the election year “we cannot allow this type of delay. We are in a sensitive year with projects that in some cases have been approved for more than a year and that today reach their execution at zero percent, projects that today have a minimum critical execution. Who is going to answer for the additional values ​​that have to be included in these projects in budgetary terms? Well, all Huilenses are going to pay for the lack of effectiveness of the current government, ”he pointed out.

Negative impact on development

Regarding the execution of science and technology projects, he highlighted that although the Governor, Luis Enrique Dussan, was recognized at the national level for the allocation of resources for this sector, “I want to tell you that more than 60% of the resources for Science and technology projects are currently unexecuted. We are talking about 496,152 million pesos, only from the period 2021 – 2022 plus what they have approved in 2023 and plus what needs to be released in 2020, ”he revealed.

Faced with the concern about where these resources are, he replied that they are in the accounts of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, “waiting for them to say where the contractors are, where the execution of the works is to transfer those resources that today do not have generated no benefit to the Department.

By being stored there, it is not even generating financial returns, much less generating employment or an economic revival,” he pointed out, while indicating that it is now, after a pandemic, a social outbreak, a winter wave and in the midst of a phenomenon inflation, which requires an institutional presence.

health in check

Undoubtedly, one of the complaints that has attracted the most attention, is according to the same Deputy, the negligence in the implementation of the new infrastructure of the Municipal Hospital of Garzón.

A project that was launched with great fanfare in the first half of 2022, where it had been established that this municipality and the center of Huila would finally have a new infrastructure for the San Vicente de Paul Hospital, which is more than 100 years old. use.

At the time, the then Minister of Health Fernando Ruiz Gómez had announced an allocation of resources in the order of 45 billion pesos, in addition to 25 billion pesos will be provided by the Government of Huila, for a total of 75 billion pesos. pesos, but to date nothing has happened.

“In front of the Hospital de Garzón we are going to have a debate on political control. That project is in a physical execution of 0%. On March 30, 2022, it will celebrate one year of approval and could start the process of compliance with requirements and execution. This is a project that should be 60% complete, because in December 9,600 million pesos of own resources were also approved for its development. We are talking about a work close to 80,000 million pesos that today its execution is 0%.

I am concerned when the manager of the entity says that they are going to have a national meeting to review the prices of the project, does it mean that the project presented in 2021 to the Ministry of Health and that it was approved on March 30, was it misapproved? Because the project, before being approved, was reviewed by professionals from the Departmental Health Secretariat and the Ministry to access SGN resources in the Regional OCAD, so I come back and ask myself, was the project badly approved or due to phenomenon of inflation and due to the ineffective execution of the works, today it is worth more because the project has already been approved for more than a year without even starting its execution?”, he concluded.

Departmental Government Accounts

In the previous period, specifically on February 13, 2022, the Huila Governor’s Office indicated that “the department went from 64.7% to 77.1% in the Royalty Project Management Index, exceeding the national average of 61.3%.” , according to the report of the Analysis and Results Subdirectorate of the General Royalty System of the National Planning Department.

At the time, the deputy director of analysis and results of the National Planning Department, María del Carmen López Herrera, pointed out that “the result that the Government of Huila has at the September cutoff has shown adequate management of the information on its projects, for this reason it has this score, but it still has a challenge because the important thing is to reach 100% and at this time what we are noticing is the need for them to present the information until next February 15”.