92% of Salvadorans endorse the Exception Regime to combat gangs

The Exception Regime, a constitutional tool that has guaranteed and brought peace to thousands of Salvadorans through frontal combat against gangs and other criminal groups, is endorsed by more than 92% of the population, reported today the survey by the Research Center Social and Economic Studies of Central America (CIESCA).

This measure has been in force in the country since March 27, 2022 and guaranteed the well-being of families in various parts of Salvadoran territory that were previously dominated by terrorist groups.

Likewise, the strategy promoted by President Nayib Bukele to create a different country has allowed the capture of the most dangerous criminals, who today are imprisoned in the Terrorism Confinement Center, to prevent them from continuing to cause mourning and pain in Salvadorans.

