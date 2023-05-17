Home » 95-year-old US federal judge is fighting calls for her resignation
News

95-year-old US federal judge is fighting calls for her resignation

by admin
95-year-old US federal judge is fighting calls for her resignation

Pauline Newman, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, is the oldest serving federal judge in the United States. She recently appealed a complaint from a panel of judges that questioned her intellectual competence and ordered her to resign from office.

Newman insisted that she remains able to work cases and is as productive as other members of the US Circuit Court of Appeals. She also accused the judges’ panel of violating the US Constitution, which only gives Congress the right to remove judges.

Appointed by Ronald Reagan

Newman has served on the court since 1984 and is recognized as an intellectual property expert who made several landmark decisions. On Tuesday, however, a three-person judges’ committee brushed aside Newman’s objections, citing several examples of her now diminished capacity. Several court officials have expressed concern that “Judge Newman has no immediate recollection of how simple things like logging on to the computer network work,” they said.

“A number of employees who deal with Judge Newman have raised concerns about her comprehension, confusion, forgetfulness, restlessness and lack of concentration,” they added.

ordered health tests

The panel asked Newman to see a neurologist to see if she had a cognitive disorder. In addition, Newman should complete “a whole battery” of tests. Newman now has until May 23 to say whether she intends to comply. Otherwise, you face criminal prosecution.

“The litigants, whose rights are at stake in the cases before this court, need to be confident that the judges who are trying their cases are not suffering from cognitive impairment,” the judges’ panel said.

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy