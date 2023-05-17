95-year-old US federal judge is fighting calls for her resignation

Pauline Newman, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, is the oldest serving federal judge in the United States. She recently appealed a complaint from a panel of judges that questioned her intellectual competence and ordered her to resign from office.

Newman insisted that she remains able to work cases and is as productive as other members of the US Circuit Court of Appeals. She also accused the judges’ panel of violating the US Constitution, which only gives Congress the right to remove judges.

Appointed by Ronald Reagan

Newman has served on the court since 1984 and is recognized as an intellectual property expert who made several landmark decisions. On Tuesday, however, a three-person judges’ committee brushed aside Newman’s objections, citing several examples of her now diminished capacity. Several court officials have expressed concern that “Judge Newman has no immediate recollection of how simple things like logging on to the computer network work,” they said.

“A number of employees who deal with Judge Newman have raised concerns about her comprehension, confusion, forgetfulness, restlessness and lack of concentration,” they added.

ordered health tests

The panel asked Newman to see a neurologist to see if she had a cognitive disorder. In addition, Newman should complete “a whole battery” of tests. Newman now has until May 23 to say whether she intends to comply. Otherwise, you face criminal prosecution.

“The litigants, whose rights are at stake in the cases before this court, need to be confident that the judges who are trying their cases are not suffering from cognitive impairment,” the judges’ panel said.