In 2023, the “I have ‘Golden Ideas'” campaign collected a total of 3,310 opinions and suggestions that meet the requirements of the specification, an increase of nearly 1,500 compared with last year

98 “golden ideas” written into the provincial government work report

Huasheng Online, January 14th (all-media reporter Huang Han, Li Yi, and Fan Boyang) On the 14th, the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress opened, and the 2023 Hunan Provincial Government Work Report was unveiled. 98 “golden ideas” from all walks of life were reported reflected in.

According to the person in charge of the “Golden Ideas” activity office, since the activity was launched, a total of 3,310 opinions and suggestions that meet the requirements of the regulations have been collected, an increase of nearly 1,500 compared with last year. After screening, 486 “golden ideas” were sent to the drafting group of the government work report, and 98 were finally adopted, a record high. Among them, the three topics of “rural revitalization and county economic development”, “science and technology, education, talent development”, “transportation, water conservancy, logistics, and ecological infrastructure construction” received the most comments, and the provincial government work report adopted a total of 43 and The “golden ideas” related to these three issues.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s government work report absorbed a large number of “golden ideas” from experts and scholars. The Provincial Federation of Social Sciences issued a “Proposal” to social science workers across the province, and social science workers across the province actively participated and gathered professional wisdom. Deng Zigang, director of the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences (Provincial Government Development Research Center), has submitted more than 30 “golden ideas”, and the provincial government work report adopted some of his suggestions, such as “promoting the scientific and technological innovation of the Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Tanshan National Region Center construction”, “promoting the development of strategic emerging industry integration clusters”, etc. Deng Zigang said that this year’s government work report is full of gold, which reflects the government’s emphasis and determination on future industries. Hunan’s economy will have a bright future, and the blueprint of “three highs and four new” is being accelerated.

It is about urgency, difficulty, anxiety and hope, and gathers insights. In addition to being included in the government work report, 278 of the “golden ideas” contributed by netizens are also displayed on the “wall” of the provincial government portal website, and 305 of them have been transferred to the bureau for processing. So far, relevant departments have responded to 270 of them.

Over the past five years, the “I have ‘Golden Ideas’ – Collection of Opinions and Suggestions for the Provincial Government Work Report” activity organized by the portal website of Hunan Provincial Government in conjunction with a number of media, provincial government websites, and new government media has attracted 350 comments from netizens. His “golden ideas” were written into the work report of the provincial government, and the influence of the activity is constantly expanding.