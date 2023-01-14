The government of Chocó began the process to contract the preparation of technical studies and complementary designs for the functional adaptation of the property of cultural interest at the national level, Bicnal, Ricardo Carrasquilla de Quibdó school, for a value of 981 million pesos.

In the document Preliminary Studies of the bidding process, it is noted “that Resolution 0793 of 1998, consisting of declaring the Colegio Carrasquilla building as an Asset of Cultural Interest of the Nation, has sought to rescue the architectural value of the building since the maintenance it has received has It has been very scarce and it is known that the structural elements, the networks and mainly the roof of the school are in very poor condition, they have deteriorated to such a degree that the intervention work that it must receive requires a large investment ”.

“The first headquarters of the school was built as a tribute to the centenary of the birth of Ricardo Carrasquilla, in 1926, whose design was in charge of the Catalan engineer and architect Luis Llach. The following year the construction of the building begins, a cement construction, which is established on the Tomás Pérez square, intended for the service of the Carrasquilla school.

“The importance of this property lies in its symbolic and aesthetic value; From the symbolic point of view, this property from the very moment of its foundation acquires meaning for the city, represented in the placement of its name, which coincides with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ricardo Carrasquilla, poet and educator from Quibdó . Likewise, its location within the city, in an emblematic place such as Plaza Tomás Pérez, represents the importance and relevance of the property for the moment”.

“In relation to the elements of the BICNAL, it is known that around the year 2010 the last technical study of the state of the building was carried out, in all aspects, resulting in the conditions in which it was found were not appropriate for the operation of the building. college; As a result of this, it was possible to know that the elements of the building present different failures due to the lack of maintenance, for which there are landslides, visible reinforcements, humidity, among other problems that can significantly affect the conservation of the building. and as a priority it must be taken into account”.

“With investments in cultural infrastructure, not only is its recovery achieved and the circulation of the artistic offer is facilitated, but it also promotes the safeguarding of the contents of cultural manifestations belonging to the representative list of the Intangible Heritage of the Nation as the Alabaos, Gualíes and lifting of tombs. Quibdó as the capital, and epicenter of the provision of goods and services for the inhabitants of the department, is also the propitious scenario for the circulation of artistic productions of the artistic training schools of the municipalities, generating the stimulus of permanence and professionalization of the artists in training.

“It is necessary to have adequate physical spaces where the population meets and participates as a spectator and/or actor in the different processes, programs and activities embodied in the Territorial and National Development Plans, focused on providing opportunities for children, young people and adults in which they participate in different events of cultural and historical interest. This approach points to social inclusion, to the strengthening of the sense of belonging, identification and commitment of the population with their region and with the country; encourages theater and allows the development of different artistic and cultural manifestations”.

“In order to solve the problem raised, the following alternative solution was proposed – alternative: Prepare studies and specialized technical designs for the functional adaptation of the Asset of Cultural Interest of the National scope – BICNAL.