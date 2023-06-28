Home » 9th Edition of the Games of La Francophonie: Quebec not starting
The Democratic Republic of Congo faces the challenges of organizing the 9th Edition of the Francophonie Games scheduled in Kinshasa from July 28 to August 6.

Already a few weeks before the holding of this major global event, some countries remain reluctant to confirm their participation.

This is the case of the Government of Quebec, which has decided not to send its athletes or artists for health and safety reasons.

A decision taken after two security missions carried out in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January and last May by experts from the International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

»At the end of these two missions and the conclusions presented by the International Organization of La Francophonie OIF at the Permanent Council of La Francophonie on June 21, Quebec believes that the necessary conditions have not been met to guarantee the safe participation of artists and athletes at these Games “said the office of the Minister of International Relations, La Francophonie and the Status of Women, Martine Biron of Quebec.

However, announced the cabinet, only a diplomatic delegation will take part in the event and will represent Quebec.

Meanwhile, at the level of the Congolese government, all efforts are mobilized for the organization of this sporting and cultural event expected in Kinshasa.

Jules Ninda

