9th Francophone Games, Kinshasa is not visibly ready

On the eve of the holding of the 9th Edition of the Games of La Francophonie scheduled for Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, everything seems to be preparing in haste.

Despite the generic, folkloric and advertising aspect on the front page today to announce these great meetings, the realities on the ground prove the contrary.

Here, the work continues in an accelerated manner in almost all sites.

At the Martyrs stadium, for example, the finishing and installation work of the brand new basketball hall is still going on. The teams are mobilized and work under pressure.

» A few 10 days before the launch of these games, there is reason to fear that the meeting will sound like a life-size failure. It even seems that the choice of the Unikin site was badly made, because it is common knowledge that the inhabitants of the Mbanza-Lemba and Unikin neighborhoods struggle to obtain water during the dry season. If in the luxurious Gombe, among the best off municipalities, there is a problem of drinking water supply, how much more for the site of the University of Kinshasa? Ask several people from Kinshasa, who are moreover skeptical.

On the other hand, the remoteness of the accommodation site from the gaming sites, coupled with traffic jams in the city, will not make it difficult, with potholes everywhere. This may impact the performance of athletes. With this table, the great nations of the Francophonie will appear and will not align their top athletes “, underlines the sister site Neric-news.net this Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On the other hand, it is the management aspect of the Congolese artists selected at the base that poses a problem.

And despite this, the delegations of artists from certain countries who are already in Kinshasa deplore the conditions in which they are accommodated.

»In any case, if a citizen of Burkina Faso deplores the conditions of accommodation on the site of the University of Kinshasa, what about citizens of France, Morocco, Lebanon and other developed States? “Adds the same source.

Was it a rush for the DRC to confirm the holding of this edition of the Francophonie games when everything seems not to be ready?

Wait and see! say the English.

From July 28 to August 6, 2023, the Francophonie Games are expected in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jules Ninda

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

