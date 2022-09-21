A 10-year-old boy loves to drink carbonated beverages and his teeth are severely demineralized! 70% of children aged 3-5 in our province suffer from caries

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-21 10:21

September 20 is the 34th “fullNational Love Tooth Day”. Early in the morning, the waiting hall of the Children’s Dentistry Department of the Huajiachi General Hospital of the Stomatological Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine was full of childish fun. The lucky family of “little dentists” jointly recruited by the City Express Orange Persimmon Interactive App and Zhejiang University Stomatology was released. , under the leadership of their parents, more than 10 children aged 4-8 took an interesting and vivid dental health science class, and even served as “little dentists” for their parents.

The publicity theme of this year’s “National Teeth Day” is “Oral Health and Whole Body Health“, focusing on the oral health of adolescents. Zhu Haihua, a prevention expert at Zhejiang University Stomatological Hospital and deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Oral Health Guidance Center, said that our country conducts an oral health epidemiological survey about every 10 years, and the most recent one was in 2016. The survey results showed that the caries rate of children aged 3-5 in Zhejiang Province was 70%, and the caries rate of 12-year-olds was 42%.

Wu Zhifang, deputy director of the Children’s Oral Department of Zhejiang University Stomatological Hospital, said that among the common oral diseases in children, caries is the most common. The high rate of caries among children in my country is not only related to the structure of the child’s own teeth, but also has a lot to do with the child’s eating habits. “Soft drinks and sugary foods, such as cakes and biscuits, have a significant impact on oral health.” Director Wu said.

Director Wu once treated a 10-year-old boy with severe demineralization on the surface of his teeth, which is the initial stage of caries, showing some white spots. The mother wondered why the child had such a situation. Asked about eating habits, and learned that this child likes to drink carbonated beverages such as Coke very much.

How to prevent dental caries? Director Wu suggested that parents: 1. Develop good teeth brushing habits for children, especially recommending parents to use dental floss to help children clean up food impaction; 2. Take children to the children’s dentist to check their teeth regularly; 3. Eat less sweets, drinks, etc.; 4. .Eating time should not be too long, rinse your mouth after eating; 5. Quit night milk as soon as possible; 6. When the child is 6 years old, pay special attention to the sixth-year-old teeth, which is the first permanent molar; 7. It is recommended that the child is at least 6 years old. To take a dental panorama, systematically assess the development of the teeth.