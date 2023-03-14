Mount Everest is the “sacred place” in the minds of all climbing enthusiasts, but when facing a height of 8,848 meters, ordinary people need a lot of financial support in addition to great courage to face the peak.

And “Xu Zhuoyuan”, a 16-year-old girl from Changsha, Hunan, is about to embark on a new journey of climbing Mount Everest with the support of her parents and netizens.

According to the “Jimu News” report, Xu Zhuoyuan once made a dream – to climb Mount Everest. After several years of preparation, in April 2023, she will set off for Nepal to officially start her challenge journey.

On March 13, Xu Zhuoyuan’s father, Xu Jianglei, told the media that his daughter will challenge to climb Mount Everest from the south slope this time.The comprehensive cost is about 500,000 yuan. He has crowdfunded this trip in the circle of friends, and has raised 200,000 yuan so far.

Xu Zhuoyuan also replied to netizens saying,When starting out, the names of all the friends who have helped me will be made into flags and taken to the top of the world.

His father, Xu Jianglei, said, “The cost is not the purpose, but to get better publicity. No matter whether the crowdfunding is successful or not, my daughter will start.” Mountaineering not only taught her self-discipline and broadened her mind, but also taught her a healthy body And a good life is the most expensive luxury in the world.

In fact, Xu Zhuoyuan’s determination and dream to climb Mount Everest is also closely related to his father Xu Jianglei. As early as May 2007, Xu Jianglei successfully climbed Mount Everest from the north slope and became the first person to climb Mount Everest in the history of Hunan Province. .

In 2006, just a few days after his daughter was born, Xu Jianglei set off to challenge the sixth highest peak in the world, Zhuo Oyu Peak. After successfully climbing to the top, Xu Jianglei gave the word “Zhuo” of Zhuo Oyu Peak to his daughter and named her Xu Zhuoyuan , Since then, there will always be Gaoshan in her daughter’s name.

Since she was a child, Xu Zhuoyuan has started outdoor adventure trips with her father. At present, Xu Zhuoyuan has successively climbed to the top of Siguniang Mountain (5,025 meters above sea level), Autina Peak (5,210 meters above sea level), and Muztag Peak (5,210 meters above sea level). 7546 meters), at the same time, she also became the first national first-class athlete (mountain climbing) among middle school students in Hunan Province.