A 17-year-old cyclist from Vicenza dies in the tour of Austria – News

The junior cyclist from Vicenza Jacopo Venzo, 17 years old from Cartigliano (Vicenza) died in Austria after a terrible downhill fall during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt. The announcement came today, even if the tragedy happened yesterday, from his team, Campana Imballaggi Geo & Tex Trentino, with a post on Facebook.

“With tears in our eyes and a devastated heart – reads his team’s page online – we announce that our Jacopo Venzo has left us. The boy was the victim of a very bad fall yesterday during the first stage of the Tour of Upper Austria”. It is underlined that Jacopo “was an extraordinary boy, with a future to be written in sport and above all in life, and for this reason he hurts even more”. “All of Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino – continues the post – gathers around family, friends and all those who loved Jacopo in this moment of immense pain. Now we have one more angel to protect us up there. Hi Jacopo, thank you for the good times spent together. You can’t imagine how much we will miss you”.

‘He fell downhill in a long curve’



The stage of the Junioren-Rundfahrt Oberoesterreich, the one in which Jacopo Venzo lost his life, started in Haid with arrival in Marchtrenk. The stage race was attended by 140 competitors from various European countries and also from overseas. “Our thoughts go out to the family, teammates and staff. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers and hospitalization, the athlete died from the serious injuries sustained”, communicate the Cycling Federation of Upper Austria and the organizers. The 17-year-old – they continue – was descending alone and crashed “in a long curve to the left”. In the morning a commemoration was organized in Bad Leonfelden an. The other athletes are assisted by psychologists from the Red Cross. According to Federation President Paul Resch, canceling the race was the only way forward. “It’s a very delicate issue in a race with young people aged between 17 and 19,” explains Resch.

