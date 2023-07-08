Home » A 17-year-old drowned in the sea in Cattolica in the Rimini area – Emilia-Romagna
News

A 17-year-old drowned in the sea in Cattolica in the Rimini area – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
A 17-year-old drowned in the sea in Cattolica in the Rimini area – Emilia-Romagna

The body found among the rocks, another young man saved

A 17-year-old of Senegalese origins drowned in Cattolica while he was bathing with a friend. It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 17.30 but news of what happened only today. The boy, who lived in Rimini with his parents, probably did not know how to swim and was found two hours later stranded in the reef in front of bathing establishment 44. According to investigations by the Rimini Port Authority, the boy was bathing with a friend, compatriot, when due to rough seas and wind he was dragged under water. The lifeguard intervened immediately and managed to drag his companion to shore while the 17-year-old was covered by a wave. After a few hours his lifeless body was found among the rocks.
The file on what happened was sent to the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary will be able to authorize the autopsy to better clarify what caused the drowning. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Musician Richie Havens died Woodstock maxi concert opened

You may also like

Car mows family on vacation, the investor already...

Torrential rains in Spain, large areas plunged into...

Diego Ramos demands investigation for threats to police...

Trepuzzi, a new face for the seafront and...

Pakistan stock market better than any other stock...

Yuyao Issues Orange Warning for High Temperatures in...

Next authorization of passage on 12th street and...

Shandur Polo Festival kicks off with a colorful...

Tragic Industrial Accident Claims Life of El Paso...

Woman arrested for assaulting her romantic partner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy