A 17-year-old drowned in the sea in Cattolica in the Rimini area – Emilia-Romagna

The body found among the rocks, another young man saved

A 17-year-old of Senegalese origins drowned in Cattolica while he was bathing with a friend. It happened on Wednesday afternoon around 17.30 but news of what happened only today. The boy, who lived in Rimini with his parents, probably did not know how to swim and was found two hours later stranded in the reef in front of bathing establishment 44. According to investigations by the Rimini Port Authority, the boy was bathing with a friend, compatriot, when due to rough seas and wind he was dragged under water. The lifeguard intervened immediately and managed to drag his companion to shore while the 17-year-old was covered by a wave. After a few hours his lifeless body was found among the rocks.

The file on what happened was sent to the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary will be able to authorize the autopsy to better clarify what caused the drowning. (HANDLE).

