A 2,000-year-old cemetery sheds light on Quito’s pre-Hispanic past

Ceramic vessels and decorative objects carved in stone are some of the more than 5,000 pieces rescued from a 2,000-year-old pre-Hispanic cemetery discovered in Quito, which has allowed us to learn more about the ways of life of the human settlements of that time in the current territory of the capital of Ecuador.

In the Llano Chico area, in the northern part of the city, this Andean necropolis was found, which until now had remained buried under agricultural land, with about twenty tombs that housed, in some cases, a prominent funerary trousseau of objects used in life probably by the individuals buried there.

It is one of the main archaeological sites in the Ecuadorian capital, according to EFE Andrés Mosquera, an archaeologist from the Directorate of Research and Design of Projects of the Metropolitan Institute of Heritage (IMP), the institution that carried out the research in recent months. here.

At a depth of about 80 centimeters underground, covered by a layer of ash from an eruption of the Guagua Pichincha volcano, the funerary enclave was found, made up of 1-meter-high bell-shaped or trapezoidal wells that served as tombs. , from pantries to store food or from waste dumps.

Although more than 5,000 pieces were rescued, only 128 were intact and those that were preserved in at least 75% of their original form were registered in the State databases, according to Mosquera.

In the tombs it was observed that the individuals had been buried in a flexed position, which is usual in pre-Hispanic necropolises, but no evidence was seen in them that the bodies, among which there were adults no more than 40 years of age and children, they would have been covered with some kind of cloak or bundle.

SOCIAL INEQUALITY

Something that has caught the attention of researchers is the difference in grave goods between some tombs and others, which reveals a social differentiation between individuals buried in the same place. While some of the offerings abounded in vessels and ornamental objects, others were quite austere.

For Mosquera, this is evidence of “differentiation within societies, that is, there are already inequalities in these groups that were settled 2,000 years ago in the Llano Chico area.”

“This is very important considering that this finding corresponds to the Regional Development period, which theoretically has been considered as a period in which political hierarchies arise, and they are very marked hierarchies, with stratified political systems, especially on the coast” , commented the specialist.

“So, what we are finding here in Quito is part of this whole context in which there are already stratified societies,” he added.

And another sign of social differentiation appears in the skeletal remains, where there are signs of cranial deformation, with which the aim was to lengthen the skulls of the children of the social elites to physically demonstrate their status, a practice traditionally more typical of other contemporary cultures of the Ecuadorian coast as La Tolita or Jama Coaque.

“The important thing is that what we are finding here in Quito, and this, without a doubt, is influenced by the La Tolita culture,” Mosquera said.

POTTERY WITH HUMAN AND ANIMAL FORMS

There is also evidence of this coastal influence in the ceramics found inside the tombs, with a style also very typical of Jama Coaque.

Among the rescued objects there are three-legged vessels, globular vessels and bowls with human or animal shapes, as well as anthropomorphic and hanging figurines and zoomorphic decorative objects, inside which there are remains of corn, cassava and potato, which reveal a diet where they ate deer, rabbits and guinea pigs (guinea pigs).

This leads the IMP researchers to hypothesize that, 2,000 years ago, there were in Quito “groups from the La Tolita and Jama Coaque cultures who are climbing the mountains to place enclaves and exploit certain raw material resources such as obsidian.” , which is located in the Quito area».

“They would be groups that respond to a political authority, that are carrying out these activities to obtain obsidian and that are part of a society like La Tolita in which there are already these differences between the individuals of the society,” he explained.

The IMP researchers hope to be able to continue in the following months with more research on this place because, according to Mosquera, it is still necessary to locate the housing area of ​​this settlement and to be able to corroborate those social differences that can be glimpsed in the cemetery. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

