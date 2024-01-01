Home » A 21-year-old stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Cagliari – News
News

A 21-year-old stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Cagliari – News

by admin
A 21-year-old stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Cagliari – News

A 21-year-old was stabbed last night at the end of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cagliari. The episode occurred in the historic center, near Piazza Yenne. The young man, resident in Portoscuso, underwent surgery during the night and has already been discharged.

The Carabinieri of the Cagliari Company are working to reconstruct the episode. From what we learn, the young man was returning home with a girl when, having arrived at the Santa Chiara steps – in Piazza Yenne -, he had an argument with other people. The argument, also due to alcohol abuse, degenerated and the 21-year-old was injured with several stab wounds to the abdomen. The attacker fled.

The carabinieri and the 118 ambulance arrived on site and transported the injured man to the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari under code red. The 21-year-old underwent emergency surgery and fortunately his injuries were less serious than initially expected, so much so that he was discharged. The police are now trying to reconstruct the episode, also recovering images from cameras in the area.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Bear damages a car parked in Fiè allo Sciliar - Trentino AA/S

You may also like

Commander of the First Division in Madani: Al-Jazeera...

Alert in the West: Kim Jong-un threatened to...

Icelandic weather service warns of new volcanic eruption...

Resident (82) found gagged in bathroom after home...

“In the fifth centenary, Santa Marta is reborn...

Extreme scene: Farewell to the epidemic, Beijing’s shelters...

Tennis, the Czech Kvitova is pregnant: I won’t...

Domino’s Pizza gives an ‘IU photo card’ for...

Zelensky promised to annihilate Russian forces and provide...

Petro once again requested the reduction of interest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy