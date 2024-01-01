A 21-year-old stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Cagliari – News

A 21-year-old was stabbed last night at the end of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cagliari. The episode occurred in the historic center, near Piazza Yenne. The young man, resident in Portoscuso, underwent surgery during the night and has already been discharged.

The Carabinieri of the Cagliari Company are working to reconstruct the episode. From what we learn, the young man was returning home with a girl when, having arrived at the Santa Chiara steps – in Piazza Yenne -, he had an argument with other people. The argument, also due to alcohol abuse, degenerated and the 21-year-old was injured with several stab wounds to the abdomen. The attacker fled.

The carabinieri and the 118 ambulance arrived on site and transported the injured man to the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari under code red. The 21-year-old underwent emergency surgery and fortunately his injuries were less serious than initially expected, so much so that he was discharged. The police are now trying to reconstruct the episode, also recovering images from cameras in the area.

