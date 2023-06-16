A 24-year-old lawyer was killed with a gun in Ankara! – Recent news

A 24-year-old female lawyer who was shot with a gun died.

From a residence located on Pak Street in Çankaya District Women’s Support Application (KADES) Evaluating the incoming call, the security forces dispatched a police team to the scene.

Meanwhile, a person calling 112 from the address in question said that his girlfriend’s suicide with a gun reported that he did.

FOUND IN FRONT OF THE ELEVATOR DOOR

The police team, who was sent to the scene, found 24-year-old lawyer Coşgün lying on the floor in front of the elevator door. It was determined that Coşğun, a lawyer registered with the Ankara Bar Association, was shot in the lower left chest area with a gun.

Meanwhile, 112 teams came to the scene and applied CPR to the woman. The woman, who was taken to Hacettepe University Medical Faculty Hospital, could not be saved despite the intervention.

BLOOD TRACKS DETECTED

In the examination carried out in the house where the report came, traces of blood were detected in the bedroom. The weapon used in the incident was also found in the quilt.

BOY FRIEND DETENTION

After the incident, the police found that Coşgün boyfriend Mohammed B‘do detained took. In his statement, the suspect, who was taken to the Ankara Police Department, stated that the incident suicide claimed it was.

Muhammet B, who stated that they had been staying in the said house for about a month, claimed that while he was in the bathroom, gunfire came from the room, he took his girlfriend, whom he saw injured in the bed, and brought him to the front of the elevator and informed the 112 teams.

It was learned that the suspect, whose testimony is still continuing at the police station, operates a hotel in another province, is married and has a child.

ANKARA BAR MAKES A STATEMENT

In the statement made on the Twitter account of the Ankara Bar Association, it was stated that Attorney Belen Nesil Çoşgün died as a result of a gunshot wound on Thursday, June 15, at noon, and that the process was carefully followed by the Bar Association.

In the statement made by the Ankara Bar Association regarding the incident, “On 15.06.2023, towards noon, our colleague Attorney Belen Nesil Coşğun lost his life as a result of a gunshot wound. The process of collecting statements and evidence regarding the incident is continuing, and the process was determined by our Bar. “It is a matter of respect for the memory of our colleague not to respect the statements made outside the official authorities and not to make external statements. As the Board of Directors of the Ankara Bar Association, we deeply feel the pain of our colleague who lost his life; we wish mercy to him, and patience to his painful family and all his fans. Our condolences.” it was said.

