A 24-year-old salt worker was murdered

About this death it was learned the night of the day, Friday, April 21, 2023. The act of blood occurred in the Santa Rosa parish, on the Panamericana Sur, via Guaranda, near a gas station.

The main suspect in the crime would be his ex-sentimental partner, who is behind bars. The victim’s body was behind a vacant lot, where the paramedics arrived, who came to the scene to verify that the young woman no longer had vital signs.

Police from Mobile San Antonio were also summoned to the site. The gendarmes were approached by relief personnel who confirmed the death of the woman, for which the presence of agents from the National Directorate of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Extortion and Kidnapping (Dinased) and Criminalistics was necessary.

Once the rigorous protocols were completed and after knowing the identity of the victim, his body was covered and transferred to the Ambato Forensic Investigation Center. From the first investigations, the uniformed police learned that the main person involved in the death of the woman would be her ex-sentimental partner; for which they went to Huachi Chico, where the person involved resided, and since it was a flagrant act, the uniformed officers entered the property where they found the citizen and proceeded with his arrest.

The person involved was taken to the Transitional Assurance Unit of the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC).

So far, the alleged femicide was remanded in custody for 30 days, which will last for the prosecutor’s investigation, prior to the appeal to trial.