A 26-year-old guy in Zhejiang saves 300,000 netizens with a monthly salary of 3,000: the main one doesn’t cost money-闽南网

[A 26-year-old guy from Zhejiang has a monthly salary of 3,000 and saves 300,000. He said saving money will be addictive. How much have you saved? ]Xiao Liu, a 26-year-old guy from Lishui, graduated from a technical secondary school, worked as an assembly line worker, sold mobile phones, and delivered medical equipment. Now he is a warehouse keeper. The salary for each job is basically about 3,000 yuan. Since working in 2014, he has started saving money. When I first started working, when I got a new mobile phone and had dinner with friends, my savings kept hovering around 20,000 yuan. Until 2017, he saved the first 50,000 yuan in his life, and by the end of 2019, he had saved 100,000 yuan. Last year, the deposit reached 200,000 yuan, plus the 100,000 yuan given by my parents, the current deposit is 300,000 yuan.

Xiao Liu said that he lives with his parents now, and the company manages a lunch. Except for some daily necessities, the expenses are not large. This month he spent 356 yuan, and the goal is to save 3,000 yuan. Watching the number in the account increase little by little, he feels a sense of accomplishment, even a little addicted. He said that there is no secret to saving money. The main thing is to reduce consumption, avoid smoking and alcohol, and reduce unnecessary dinner parties. It is not recommended for young people to study, and young people still need to socialize. (Source: Lishui Net)

