A 26-year-old man was arrested for stripping naked on a Disneyland attraction

A man was arrested by police after stripping off his clothes and wandering naked through the “It’s a Small World” attraction at Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, last Sunday. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., during the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Surprised park visitors captured the moment in videos that quickly spread on social networks.

Authorities reported that the 26-year-old individual was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and being under the influence of controlled substances. The event caused the interruption of “It’s a Small World” for approximately an hour while operators inspected the facilities. Initially, the man was seen wearing only a T-shirt and glasses, but later toured the attraction without any clothing.

Disneyland employees reacted by stopping operation of the ride after realizing the situation. No injuries were reported among park visitors, and the attraction resumed operation around 3:00 p.m. The suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution and his identity has not been revealed until now, Fox News reported.

According to witness accounts and videos captured, the man is seen interacting with the pieces of the attraction set, located in the Fantasyland area. In one of the clips, the man is seen completely naked, submerging himself in the water near the entrance to the ride before security personnel intervene.

KTLA noted that although Anaheim Police Department officers arrived to handle the situation, Disneyland cast members received praise from guests for their ability to handle the incident effectively.

“I’m in Small World and an event occurred that I can’t believe is happening,” published a user named Ashley Esqueda on X, who along with other internet users were shocked by the scene that arose. Witnesses at the amusement park recorded videos of the 26-year-old man, who was detained and given preventative medical care.

On the other hand, there were those who were concerned about possible damage to the decorations or the attraction. This unexpected act highlights the challenges that both staff and visitors face in the face of unusual incidents in high-traffic places such as Disneyland.

“Law enforcement officers responded to Disneyland to assist security after reports that a guest took off his clothes and was naked on or near the ‘It’s a Small World‘ attraction,” a Police Department spokesperson told People of Anaheim, Jonathan McClintock, in a statement. “Upon officers’ arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance,” McClintock continued, adding that the man was taken to a hospital as a precaution, although he remains watched by the police.

