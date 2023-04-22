A 3-day truce is agreed to the war in Sudan at the end of Ramadan

The opposing parties in Sudan today agreed a three-day truce for Eid al Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of ramadanmeaning the longest pause since the conflict began, on the 15thin order to allow humanitarian services in a completely collapsed country.

The Sudanese Army led by the president of the Sovereign Council, el general Abdelfatah al Burhansaid in a statement that it adheres to this truce, proposed yesterday, Thursday, by the UN, to “allow citizens to celebrate Eid al Fitr and for the movement of humanitarian services.”

Furthermore, the military units hope that the “rebels”, in reference to the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR)“comply with all the requirements of the truce and stop any military movement that could obstruct it.”

Yesterday, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, demanded an immediate truce of at least three days in Sudan that should serve as a first step towards a permanent ceasefire.

The FAR, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti” -the strong man of Sudan-, supported this truce since this morning to “open humanitarian corridors with the aim of evacuating citizens and giving them the opportunity to greet their families”.

The humanitarian truce began, for the FAR, at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) today, although the Army has not determined a time on a day in which the fighting between the two parties has also continued, as verified EFE.

This is the fifth humanitarian pause and truce that has been attempted since the 15th, but both sides have accused each other of violating all of them.

Khartoum airport in Sudan has been taken over by paramilitary forces, forcing the airport to close. The airlines that were heading towards it have turned around and the planes that were preparing to take off have been grounded under the threat of weapons. Passengers have been held at the terminal and on different planes.

Military leader promises civilian rule

Al Burhan promised today that when this conflict ends “a transition to civilian rule will be ensured” in which he has been his first speech since hostilities began recorded on video to mark the first day of this religious holiday.

In the clip, published by official Sudanese television, lasting just a minute where he was visibly exhausted and against a black background, the general pointed out that Sudan has been “hit with a very serious wound, as they fell dead and wounded, families were displaced, and facilities and homes were destroyed”.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported today that at least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict.

Added to this figure is a worker from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), one of the United Nations agencies, who died today after the vehicle in which he was traveling with his family was hit by shots in a confrontation in the current conflict in Sudan, the agency reported.

Three other United Nations workers, in this case from the World Food Program (WFP), were assassinated in a similar incident on the first day of the conflict.

Displacement and evacuation

UN agencies are already beginning to register displacements and Sudanese seeking refuge in other countries, such as Chad.

The UN Refugee Agency (Acnur) indicated yesterday that since the conflict began it estimates that between 10,000 and 20,000 people have left the Darfur region, in western Sudan, and have taken refuge in Chad.

The spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Sudan, Sofie Karlssson, told EFE today that they are trying to verify the number of displaced persons since the situation is not entirely clear, although she did confirm the displacement of an unknown number of Sudanese within the country.

Meanwhile, the evacuation plans of European countries, such as Spain, are prepared, although European sources who asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media assured EFE that For now, the situation is not viable for evacuation due to the fighting.

These same sources indicated that the Spanish community in Sudan, which is estimated at around 80 people, is well and they are all located, although supply problems are beginning to appear due to the week of paralysis in the African country.

After the publication of this information, the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, affirmed in Berlin that they had entered “in contact with all the Spaniards” and that “everything is ready” for the evacuation of some 60 nationals from Sudan, although he acknowledged that At the moment the conditions are not met for planes to land for this repatriation.EFE