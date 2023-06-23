A 3,000-year-old ‘hand-sewn’ boat will be recovered in the Adriatic » Science News

The operations for the recovery of the Zambratija boat, the oldest hand-sewn boat in the Mediterranean, will start from 2 July. According to archaeologists it dates back 3,000 years.

The recovery from the bottom of the sea of ​​the Zambrati’s boat, an ancient wreck dating back to over three thousand years ago, discovered in the homonymous Croatian bay. It is one of the oldest hand-sewn boats in the Mediterranean, the archetype of a class of boats built along the Adriatic coast with special construction and design characteristics. Other hand-sewn boats are already known, such as the Grado boat and the Comacchio boat, used in the past for fishing and commercial transport, but the Zambratija boat, identified in 2008, represents the most exceptional find. What remains of the boat will be taken from the sea on July 2 and subjected to desalination, before being taken to the French restoration laboratory Arc-Nucléart. The ultimate goal of the experts is to reproduce a three-dimensional model of the ancient vessel and to exhibit the wreck at the museum in Pula. The remains of the hand-stitched boat are about 2.5 meters deep.

Credit: Philippe Groscaux/Adriboats Mission/CNRS/CCJ

The vessel had a length of 12 meters and 2.5 meters wide. Today what remains is an area of ​​about 7 meters well preserved. What is striking about the Zambratija boat is the incredible construction design, very avant-garde if you think that she sailed a millennium before the death of Julius Caesar. In fact, the dating dates back to a period that goes from the last quarter of the XII and the last quarter of the X century BC, in the Bronze Age. “The way it was built and waterproofed has no equivalent in the Mediterranean”, said the Camille Jullian Center, a study institution linked to the CNRS. Usually the planking planks of these ancient hand-sewn Adriatic boats featured inserts of leather and also vegetable fibers. Now all that remains is to wait for the desalination, restoration and scanning of the ancient boat to see it again as it was in its former glory, some three millennia ago.