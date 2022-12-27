Home News A 32-year-old doctor in Sichuan died of the epidemic | CCP virus | Wang Teng
A 32-year-old doctor in Sichuan died of the epidemic | CCP virus | Wang Teng

[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022]The CCP virus (coronavirus) epidemic broke out in China. Many elderly people died of illness, but some young people died of the disease. It was reported that Wang Teng, a young teacher at Sichuan Vocational and Technical College of Architecture, who died a few days ago, was only 32 years old.

The “Beijing News” reported on December 24 that in the early morning of the 13th, Dr. Wang Teng, a 32-year-old young teacher at Sichuan Vocational and Technical College of Architecture, passed away in isolation due to infection with the new coronavirus (CCP virus). It is reported that after Wang Teng was infected with the new crown, he was worried that his family members would be infected by himself, so he was isolated at home alone. After a high fever and fainted, there was no one to take care of him. He was not sent to the hospital in time and died.

According to the mainland self-media “Architecture These Things” disclosed on the 26th, an architect from a design institute in Changsha. He passed away suddenly at home due to a sudden illness on the weekend. According to family members, they were worried about being infected with the new crown and were afraid of infection, so they were isolated in separate rooms, and it was too late when they found out. According to the preliminary judgment of the 120 doctor, it may be a fever and convulsion, and he slept on his stomach, causing suffocation. The architect just graduated 2 years ago. But the news did not disclose the names of the parties.

On December 25, Professor Zhao Gang, a well-known young and middle-aged expert in gastrointestinal surgery in China and deputy director of gastrointestinal surgery at Shanghai Renji Hospital, died of illness at the age of 48. Zhao Gang is a member of the Communist Party of China.

The official cause of death was not announced.

On December 19, the Beijing Vocational Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera issued an obituary. Chu Lanlan, a young teacher, died of illness at 1:00 am on December 18 at the age of 40. Chu Lanlan is a Peking Opera performing artist and the founder of “New Peking Opera”. She once performed the CCP’s red drama “Red Detachment of Women”

Officials did not announce Chu Lanlan’s specific cause of death. However, some informed netizens pointed out that Chu Lanlan died of the new crown.

A few days before Chu Lanlan died of illness, Wang Ruoji, a 37-year-old former Chinese Super League football player, also died on the 12th of this month due to underlying diseases induced by the CCP virus.

In the past few days, many mainland celebrities have died “due to illness”, but officials have avoided the fact that they were infected. On December 20, the official revised the confirmation criteria for the death of the new crown, saying that only the death of pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by the virus can be classified as the death of the epidemic. The international practice is that as long as the new coronavirus is part of the cause of death, it can be included in the cause of death.

Current commentator Du Zheng stated in an article in the Taiwanese media “Shangbao” on the 24th that the death rate of the epidemic announced by the CCP is actually a “high-level” concealment method, which is a refined expression of the concealment methods over the years.

Editor in charge: Ning Feng

